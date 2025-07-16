Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $210
As many of you know, my mom is bravely fighting breast cancer.
Treatment costs are high, and every bit of support helps her continue this fight. Anything you can give—whether it’s a donation, a share, or just good thoughts—means the world to us. Let’s help her beat this fight! 💪🎀 Her fight is OUR fight.
I will be praying for complete healing, strength to endure physically, emotionally and mentally, comfort and peace during this time!
💗
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.