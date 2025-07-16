Building the Body of Christ In Jordan

Potential Partner





On August 12, 2025, my wife, Jen, and I will mark two full years since we left behind everything—our home in Texas, our grown children and grandchildren, and our church community at The Upper Room in Dallas—to follow the Lord’s call to Amman, Jordan.





This call was not sudden, but forged over years. Since 2017, we’ve received more than 150 prophetic confirmations, each pointing to a Joseph anointing for these last days. Many have seen me standing before the king of Jordan—serving in a role like Joseph did in Genesis 45:8: “He made me a father to Pharaoh, lord of all his house, and ruler over all the land of Egypt.”





We didn’t fully understand what the Lord was preparing us for, but we obeyed. My background—over 30 years in global emergency and disaster response—was not an accident. It was training for what now unfolds in Jordan, where I’ve been building quiet yet significant relationships with members of the royal family and governmental leadership. Simultaneously, I’ve been preaching and teaching the Word of God and strengthening the Body of Christ in this region.





Jen, with the compassion and grace the Lord has given her, volunteers at the Zarqa Life Center, serving women who have been abused and abandoned—offering them hope, dignity, and healing through Christ.





This journey has not been easy—but it has been deeply purposeful. As Genesis 41:1 reminds us: “After two full years, Pharaoh dreamed…” The Lord moves in His perfect timing, and we remain faithful in the waiting.





We now need help.





We are trusting the Lord to provide $40,000 to sustain our work here for the next 12 months. This support will help cover basic living expenses—a modest home, daily meals, transportation, and ministry-related needs—so we can remain wholly focused on the assignment God has given us in Jordan.





Due to the nature of this calling, there are things I can only share personally with those who partner with us. But I can assure you: this work is strategic, prophetic, and eternally significant.





If the Lord stirs your heart to give, know that your support is not just meeting practical needs—it is sowing into a Kingdom mission in the Middle East that is aligned with Revelation 12:6 and the preparation of the Bride for His return.

We are grateful beyond words for your prayers, your trust, and your partnership.





With hope and expectation,

Lee and Jennifer Thompson

Amman, Jordan