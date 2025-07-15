A Kidney For Cal

Little Caleb needs a kidney!

Caleb was born May 20th, 2022 with only one low-functioning kidney.

He has had 4 surgeries to try and save his one functioning kidney, but unfortunately, it is failing sooner than expected.

By the grace of God, we have a donor and a Kidney Transplant scheduled for 07/15/25.

All the funds given will be used to bring some much-needed financial relief to the Haymes family, as they provide for all of Caleb's medical needs. As a Child transplant patient, Caleb will have to have multiple kidney transplants throughout his life, as well as an ongoing regimen of medications and hospital visits for testing and observation. The funds raised will also be going toward Caleb's inevitable future medical expenses.

Thank you so much for supporting little Caleb and the Haymes Family in their time of need.





By The Grace of God, we've been able to raise enough through a previous campaign to pay off the medical debt that we have accumulated through Cal's 3 years of surgeries, hospital visits, and medications.

This fundraising campaign is to pay for the kidney transplant itself, and the future medical expenses that arise in recovery.

Thank you so much for donating. It means more to us than you could possibly know.