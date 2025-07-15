Supporting the Special Olympics Nippon

In March 2026, I’ll lace up my shoes to run the Tokyo Marathon as a charity runner for Special Olympics Nippon. This isn’t just another marathon for me, it’s an opportunity to celebrate the power of sport to change lives.

As a sport management professor, and as a father, I have spent my life studying and teaching about how sport builds confidence, friendships, and purpose in young people. The Special Olympics embodies all of those ideals. It opens doors for children and adults with intellectual disabilities to experience joy, belonging, and achievement through sport, things too often taken for granted. Sport is for everyone!

My passion for running for a cause began years ago. My wife and I raised funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation when we ran the Berlin Marathon, and I’ve run the London Marathon to support The Outward Bound Trust, helping young people grow through adventure. As a Visionary of the Year for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, I was inspired by an 8-year-old leukemia survivor named Charlie. Seeing how community support fueled his recovery showed me how generosity can be life-changing

This time, I’m running for athletes whose abilities are often underestimated but whose courage is limitless. Every dollar you give will help Special Olympics Nippon provide training, equipment, and competition opportunities to children and adults with intellectual disabilities across Japan. Your support means more athletes will stand proudly on the starting line and feeling the rush of crossing the finish line.

If you’ve ever seen the joy on a child’s face when they realize they can do something they never thought possible, you know exactly why this matters.

Please consider partnering with me in this journey. Your generosity will directly impact athletes, families, and communities. Thank you!

IMPORTANT NOTE: The Tokyo Marathon is unique in that you are required to pay your charity dues up front, rather than up until the event through the charity's website. Rest assured, however, that 100% of the funds donated here will go to the Special Olympics. NO DONATIONS WILL GO TOWARDS MY PERSONAL EXPENSES!