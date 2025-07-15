Help Sindu Get Established Again

Hello all,

My name is Kathleen and I am organizing this fundraiser on behalf of my childhood friend Sindu. For the past month, Sindu had been living out of her car due to health issues that have made her unable to work consistently. In 2021, Sindu was diagnosed with Tethered cord syndrome, a neurological disorder where the spinal cord is abnormally attached to surrounding tissues, restricting its movement and causing stretching or pulling on the cord. Due to the intense pain and back spasms that result from this condition, Sindu has been unable to work consistently without the help of a wheelchair, and has struggled to find work that allows her to use her wheelchair. Unable to keep up with rent, she lost her apartment last month and has been living in her car ever since.

The aim of this fundraiser is to get her into temporary housing and cover any outstanding debts accrued throughout this ordeal. Eventually, Sindu will need surgery to correct the issue in her spinal cord. In the meantime, God willing, she will find a job where she can work in her wheelchair and will be able to support herself again.

Sindu and I have been friends since before I was old enough to remember. She is a kind soul and a hard worker, and she has been through a lot over the years. I would like to thank you in advance for any kind of support you are able to offer. If you cannot give money, we appreciate your prayers.

Sincerely,

Kathleen W.