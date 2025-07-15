Campaign Image

Emerson Hawley's pig money

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $110

Campaign created by Freddie Hawley

Emerson Hawley's pig money

Our 16 year old FFA son was disqualified from the fair to auction off his pig. He is missing out on the fair experience and the money he put into raising the pig for market.  We want to help him get back the money he lost out on. 

Please help Emerson get back to even!

Thank you for your generosity in advance 

It will mean the world to him.

Recent Donations
Show:
Regalado Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

So sorry this happened after all your hard work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Good luck Emerson and good job on raising your pig.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo