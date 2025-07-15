Emerson Hawley's pig money

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $110
Our 16 year old FFA son was disqualified from the fair to auction off his pig. He is missing out on the fair experience and the money he put into raising the pig for market. We want to help him get back the money he lost out on.
Please help Emerson get back to even!
Thank you for your generosity in advance
It will mean the world to him.
So sorry this happened after all your hard work.
Good luck Emerson and good job on raising your pig.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.