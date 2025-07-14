Campaign Image

Help us keep our home

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Brad Beachler

Campaign funds will be received by Brad Beachler

Help us keep our home

Greetings all,

We are seeking a little help. Work got extremely slow the past few months and because of that we are in danger of losing our home due to being behind in rent. We are both still working, but still unable to make ends meet. If anyone can donate, we would greatly appreciate it! Thank you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for you. But we can’t expect God to do all the work. This isn’t much, but I hope it helps.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo