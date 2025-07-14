Help us keep our home

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Brad Beachler
Greetings all,
We are seeking a little help. Work got extremely slow the past few months and because of that we are in danger of losing our home due to being behind in rent. We are both still working, but still unable to make ends meet. If anyone can donate, we would greatly appreciate it! Thank you!
Praying for you. But we can’t expect God to do all the work. This isn’t much, but I hope it helps.
