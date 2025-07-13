The Jordan's car fund

Monthly Goal:
USD $8,000
Total Raised:
USD $200
Raised this month:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Ashley Jordan
Hi everyone!
I'm reaching out because I’m working hard to raise $8,000 for a reliable car. Right now, I’ve been saving what I can (I’m at $700 so far), but with no extra income and no reliable transportation, it’s been tough to make progress.
Having a car would make a huge difference in my life — from trying to get a job, to running errands, to being more independent And being able to take my 15yr old and 6 yr old to there specialist thats 3hrs away myself and not stressing to find someone that can take us. I'm asking for support from my community because I believe even small help can add up in a big way.
If you can donate anything at all — $5, $10, anything — I’d be so thankful. And if you can’t give, please consider sharing this with others who might be able to.
Every share or kind word helps keep me going. ❤️
