The Jordan's car fund

Monthly Goal:

 USD $8,000

Total Raised:

 USD $200

Raised this month:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Ashley Jordan

Campaign funds will be received by Ashley Jordan

Hi everyone!


I'm reaching out because I’m working hard to raise $8,000 for a reliable car. Right now, I’ve been saving what I can (I’m at $700 so far), but with no extra income and no reliable transportation, it’s been tough to make progress.


Having a car would make a huge difference in my life — from trying to get a job, to running errands, to being more independent And being able to take my 15yr old and 6 yr old to there specialist thats 3hrs away myself and not stressing to find someone that can take us. I'm asking for support from my community because I believe even small help can add up in a big way.


If you can donate anything at all — $5, $10, anything — I’d be so thankful. And if you can’t give, please consider sharing this with others who might be able to.


Every share or kind word helps keep me going. ❤️

