SupportCaptainTallonsFight

Captain Michael Tallon is standing up against one of the most alarming abuses of medical authority in commercial aviation.





After suffering a documented concussion while on duty, he was forced into alcohol rehab despite more than 12 medical evaluations (including United's own approved doctors) confirming he had NO diagnosis of substance use disorder.





He was silenced, sidelined, and terminated JUST for asking questions and standing up for medical truth.





📰 His story broke nationwide:

As published in "The Independent" and "Flying" Magazine

👉 ‘Drunk’ United Airlines pilot was forced into rehab for alcoholism. He actually had a concussion, lawsuit claims

https://www.the-independent.com/travel/news-and-advice/united-airlines-pilot-alcoholism-concussion-lawsuit-b2786149.html

www.flyingmag.com/pilot-files-lawsuit-against-united-airlines-over-forced-rehab-and-termination/





✈️ Learn more about the reform movement:

🌐 https://www.PilotsForHIMSReform.org





⚖️ Why This Fund Exists





This verified campaign will help cover:





Legal expenses in the ongoing federal lawsuit





Expert medical testimony and documentation





Advocacy efforts to protect future pilots from coercion





Costs related to exposing systemic misuse of FAA medical policy





This campaign is organized by Sean Conlon, an independent advocate, to ensure full transparency and integrity. Funds are received directly by Captain Tallon to cover legal, medical, and advocacy expenses related to his federal case. FULL TRANSPARENCY and documentation are maintained.





🛡️ Every gift helps fight back against a system that punished a pilot for having a head injury—and refused to admit it.