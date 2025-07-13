SupportCaptainTallonsFight

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $1,300
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Tallon
Support Captain Tallon’s Fight for Truth and Justice
Captain Michael Tallon is standing up against one of the most alarming abuses of medical authority in commercial aviation.
After suffering a documented concussion while on duty, he was forced into alcohol rehab despite more than 12 medical evaluations (including United's own approved doctors) confirming he had NO diagnosis of substance use disorder.
He was silenced, sidelined, and terminated JUST for asking questions and standing up for medical truth.
📰 His story broke nationwide:
As published in "The Independent" and "Flying" Magazine
👉 ‘Drunk’ United Airlines pilot was forced into rehab for alcoholism. He actually had a concussion, lawsuit claims
https://www.the-independent.com/travel/news-and-advice/united-airlines-pilot-alcoholism-concussion-lawsuit-b2786149.html
www.flyingmag.com/pilot-files-lawsuit-against-united-airlines-over-forced-rehab-and-termination/
✈️ Learn more about the reform movement:
🌐 https://www.PilotsForHIMSReform.org
⚖️ Why This Fund Exists
This verified campaign will help cover:
Legal expenses in the ongoing federal lawsuit
Expert medical testimony and documentation
Advocacy efforts to protect future pilots from coercion
Costs related to exposing systemic misuse of FAA medical policy
This campaign is organized by Sean Conlon, an independent advocate, to ensure full transparency and integrity. Funds are received directly by Captain Tallon to cover legal, medical, and advocacy expenses related to his federal case. FULL TRANSPARENCY and documentation are maintained.
🛡️ Every gift helps fight back against a system that punished a pilot for having a head injury—and refused to admit it.
You were an incredible IOE instructor. It was a great welcome to the airline trip. I'm happy to share my opinion with the official people of what it was like to both fly with you and go out to dinner multiple times together. I have nothing but nice and professional things to say.
Amazing how evil UA is towards their Employees, shame on them
This is just disgusting what United Airlines has done!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.