A place to celebrate baby KAIROS STARR

Hello my is Kelly, I’m coming to you all with the most broken sincere humble heart to ask for help celebrate the short life of my baby boy “KARIO OCYNN CAMRIN STARR”. He Entered this world unexpectedly onJuly 4 m. only for God to come take home seven hours later something I will never understand why, his little body unable to handle the great efforts to try to save him and give him a chance at life and be a chance to finally be called Mommy. I’ve been waiting to be a mommy for 42 years and family. We were gonna be happy just me and my baby. This whole experience it has changed everything in my life. I’ve ever been this broken, speechless, hurt and embarrassed. I was finally gonna get my own little person, to teach, guide, love unconditionally and unfortunately go nowhere near as planned. I’m asking for help for his services to be facilitated at the facility that is taking care of my precious baby boy right now and also for the funeral to be after 4 o’clock that way people I love can attend without it affecting their daily life. I already have his clothes and he’s going to wear and his final rest in place has already been arranged at gate of Heaven cemetery 11000 Montgomery rd. I really need help. If you can find it in your heart to donate at least a dollar I’d highly appreciate it if you’re not unable to I definitely understand. Just please continue to pray for me mentally spiritually and physically thank you.