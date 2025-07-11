Support Brittany & Achilles at YWAM Heidebeek

Hey there, family and friends! This past year I have been learning what it means to be obedient to the Lord. My son, Achilles and I are just days away from embarking on a journey to go to Youth With A Mission (YWAM) in the Netherlands. We will be attending their mini Discipleship Training School for two weeks. During our time there, we will be deepening our connection with God, learning more about His character, along with enjoying fellowship with one another.

I am overjoyed and grateful that God has placed this desire on my heart to go and to be discipled and learn to serve others with my son. Now we are finally getting the opportunity to faithfully follow Him together. Our goal is $6500 which includes flights, living cost, and food. Your support isn’t just about covering the costs; it’s a partnership in pursuing God’s call on our lives. Please help us take these critical steps in His plan for us. I appreciate and love each one of you, thank you for taking the time to read this message!

