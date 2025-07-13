Arya's TPLO surgery and recovery

Sweet energetic loving Arya suffered a ruptured CCL and torn meniscus in her left knee which required TPLO surgery. The surgery was done Friday July 11th. It is a long difficult recovery for our beautiful playful little Arya who will also need physio. She has a partial tare in the right knee and is relying on that leg due to the injury and surgery on the left. We want to prevent the right from taring further and prevent further osteoarthritis. We appreciate any help to cover the costs of treatment which have so far been put on credit card. Any small amount will be a huge help for us. Arya is a determined girl and is so far enthusiastic to get up and about and cooperate during her home physio exercises.