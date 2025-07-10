Campaign Image

Melodys January 2026 YWAM

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Melody Marin

Campaign funds will be received by Melody Marin

Melodys January 2026 YWAM

Dear Friends and family,

I’m so excited to announce that in January 2026, I will be attending a five-month missions trip in Mazatlán, Sinaloa! I’ll be going with an organization called Youth With A Mission, or YWAM.

Partner with me! I’m raising $10,000 to cover tuition, housing, meals, travel, outreach costs, and supplies. If you feel led to support me through prayer or financial giving, I would be incredibly grateful.

1. Give- Any amount helps!

2. Pray- For spiritual growth, boldness, guidance, and protection. 

3. Share- Spread the word with your friends, family, or church!

I’ll continue to fundraise over the next couple months, and there’s more to come. I’d love to keep you updated as I prepare for this journey. Even though the goal may seem big, the Lord will provide what’s needed. Thank you so much for being part of this journey!

Contact me!

Email: lamelody1009@gmail.com

Phone & Zelle: (708) 625 2882

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Best Wishes Mija..... blessings to you always!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo