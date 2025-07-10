Melodys January 2026 YWAM

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Melody Marin
Dear Friends and family,
I’m so excited to announce that in January 2026, I will be attending a five-month missions trip in Mazatlán, Sinaloa! I’ll be going with an organization called Youth With A Mission, or YWAM.
Partner with me! I’m raising $10,000 to cover tuition, housing, meals, travel, outreach costs, and supplies. If you feel led to support me through prayer or financial giving, I would be incredibly grateful.
1. Give- Any amount helps!
2. Pray- For spiritual growth, boldness, guidance, and protection.
3. Share- Spread the word with your friends, family, or church!
I’ll continue to fundraise over the next couple months, and there’s more to come. I’d love to keep you updated as I prepare for this journey. Even though the goal may seem big, the Lord will provide what’s needed. Thank you so much for being part of this journey!
Contact me!
Email: lamelody1009@gmail.com
Phone & Zelle: (708) 625 2882
Best Wishes Mija..... blessings to you always!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.