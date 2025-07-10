Melodys January 2026 YWAM

Dear Friends and family,

I’m so excited to announce that in January 2026, I will be attending a five-month missions trip in Mazatlán, Sinaloa! I’ll be going with an organization called Youth With A Mission, or YWAM.

Partner with me! I’m raising $10,000 to cover tuition, housing, meals, travel, outreach costs, and supplies. If you feel led to support me through prayer or financial giving, I would be incredibly grateful.

1. Give- Any amount helps!

2. Pray- For spiritual growth, boldness, guidance, and protection.

3. Share- Spread the word with your friends, family, or church!

I’ll continue to fundraise over the next couple months, and there’s more to come. I’d love to keep you updated as I prepare for this journey. Even though the goal may seem big, the Lord will provide what’s needed. Thank you so much for being part of this journey!

Contact me!

Email: lamelody1009@gmail.com

Phone & Zelle: (708) 625 2882