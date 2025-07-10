Help Support Matthew Vosika

Support 20-Year-Old Matthew Vosika After a Traumatic Firework Accident

On July 4th, what should have been a night of celebration turned into a life-altering tragedy for 20-year-old Matthew Vosika — Jhace Pearson’s best friend.

During the festivities, a firework malfunctioned and exploded, seriously injuring Matthew’s hand. He was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Fargo, where he has already undergone multiple surgeries. While the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, it’s clear that the road ahead will involve more procedures, skin grafts, and extensive physical therapy. Matthew’s friends and family are rallying around him — and we’re asking for your support too.

Who Matthew Is

Matthew is just 20, with his whole life ahead of him. He’s always approached life with determination, humility, and heart. Whether it’s showing up early to work, being the friend you can always count on, or going the extra mile for loved ones, Matthew gives 110% in everything he does.

He’s an avid hunter and fisherman, and works as a dedicated logger — a trade he takes great pride in. Recently, Matthew and Jhace traveled to Finland to represent Scheff Logging and accept Ponsse’s 21,000th machine — an incredible honor that reflects their hard work and passion for the industry.

This accident has shaken everyone who knows and loves him, but Matthew is strong. And we want to make sure he doesn’t face this recovery journey alone.



How You Can Help

Matthew is now facing:

• Emergency medical care and hospital expenses

• Ongoing surgeries and treatments

• Physical and occupational therapy

• Mental health support for trauma recovery

• Basic living expenses while he’s unable to work

Any amount you’re able to give — no matter how small — will go directly toward helping Matthew heal and rebuild. If you’re not in a place to donate, simply sharing this campaign can make a huge difference.

From All Who Love Him

Matthew is kind, hardworking, and full of heart — the kind of person who deserves to be lifted up in his time of need. Please help us surround him with love, generosity, and community as he embarks on this challenging journey toward recovery.

Thank you for being part of his story.

With love,

His family and friends