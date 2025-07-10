Help Support Matthew Vosika

Goal:
USD $5,000
Support 20-Year-Old Matthew Vosika After a Traumatic Firework Accident
On July 4th, what should have been a night of celebration turned into a life-altering tragedy for 20-year-old Matthew Vosika — Jhace Pearson’s best friend.
During the festivities, a firework malfunctioned and exploded, seriously injuring Matthew’s hand. He was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Fargo, where he has already undergone multiple surgeries. While the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, it’s clear that the road ahead will involve more procedures, skin grafts, and extensive physical therapy. Matthew’s friends and family are rallying around him — and we’re asking for your support too.
Who Matthew Is
Matthew is just 20, with his whole life ahead of him. He’s always approached life with determination, humility, and heart. Whether it’s showing up early to work, being the friend you can always count on, or going the extra mile for loved ones, Matthew gives 110% in everything he does.
He’s an avid hunter and fisherman, and works as a dedicated logger — a trade he takes great pride in. Recently, Matthew and Jhace traveled to Finland to represent Scheff Logging and accept Ponsse’s 21,000th machine — an incredible honor that reflects their hard work and passion for the industry.
This accident has shaken everyone who knows and loves him, but Matthew is strong. And we want to make sure he doesn’t face this recovery journey alone.
How You Can Help
Matthew is now facing:
• Emergency medical care and hospital expenses
• Ongoing surgeries and treatments
• Physical and occupational therapy
• Mental health support for trauma recovery
• Basic living expenses while he’s unable to work
Any amount you’re able to give — no matter how small — will go directly toward helping Matthew heal and rebuild. If you’re not in a place to donate, simply sharing this campaign can make a huge difference.
From All Who Love Him
Matthew is kind, hardworking, and full of heart — the kind of person who deserves to be lifted up in his time of need. Please help us surround him with love, generosity, and community as he embarks on this challenging journey toward recovery.
Thank you for being part of his story.
With love,
His family and friends
Get well soon my boy
God bless you
Get better Matt, we love you so much!
Get better soon
Get well soon Timmy! The Ponsse family is thinking of you and wishes you a speedy recovery!
July 11th, 2025
Update on His Recovery ❤️
Right now, Matt AKA Timmy’s biggest hurdle is pain control. Once he’s able to manage it with just oral medication, he’ll be able to go home. About two weeks after he gets home he’ll have a follow-up to see what the wound is “declaring”—what tissue will survive and what may not. There’s still a chance that some tissue may die (praying this isn’t the case) and a skin graft could be needed down the road.
He did lose his ring finger. His middle finger has damage closer to the knuckle area. His pinky and part of his hand have rods and screws, and we believe the area around where the ring finger was also has pins and screws. The palm side of his hand took most of the blow and is pretty rough, but they’re hopeful that it will survive.
The good news is he still has movement in his fingers, which is truly amazing. He may not regain full feeling in some of them—his pinky being the most affected.
Through all of this, he’s been in good spirits, though the hospital stay is definitely starting to wear on him.
Thank you all so much for your continued love, prayers, and support. We are incredibly grateful. ❤️
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.