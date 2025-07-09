Campaign Image

The Butler Family

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $145

Campaign created by Nyree Phillips

Campaign funds will be received by Tanasha Butler

The Butler Family

Help Tykie Heal — Support for Tanasha (Dee) Butler’s Family

Recently, young Tykie suffered a painful patellar tendon injury that will require time, care, and healing. During this difficult period, his mother, Tanasha (Dee) Butler, has had to pause working to fully care for her son while awaiting the opportunity to return to work herself.

As any parent would, Dee is putting her child first — but the impact of daily expenses, medical needs, and missed work is real.

We’re reaching out to friends, family, and anyone willing to help support this strong and loving mother while she focuses on Tykie’s recovery. Every donation — big or small — will go directly toward helping Dee keep things afloat during this unexpected setback.

Thank you for your compassion, prayers, and support. It means more than words can say.
Recent Donations
Show:
Bff
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

Get well soon

DeSantis-Biggs Family
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Get well soon!!!

Ball Family
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

Get well soon Tykie

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo