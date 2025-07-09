The Butler Family





Recently, young Tykie suffered a painful patellar tendon injury that will require time, care, and healing. During this difficult period, his mother, Tanasha (Dee) Butler, has had to pause working to fully care for her son while awaiting the opportunity to return to work herself.





As any parent would, Dee is putting her child first — but the impact of daily expenses, medical needs, and missed work is real.





We’re reaching out to friends, family, and anyone willing to help support this strong and loving mother while she focuses on Tykie’s recovery. Every donation — big or small — will go directly toward helping Dee keep things afloat during this unexpected setback.





Thank you for your compassion, prayers, and support. It means more than words can say.

Help Tykie Heal — Support for Tanasha (Dee) Butler’s Family