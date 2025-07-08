In memory of Momma Frye

The world lost an incredible woman on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Pam “Momma” Frye passed away peacefully in hospice, surrounded by people she loved and who deeply loved her in return. After nearly 20 years of fighting cancer with strength and grace, she has finally found rest.



If there was one thing Momma was known for, it was love. She spent her life caring for others, welcoming people into her heart and home, and teaching the power of compassion. Over the last three decades, she took in many who faced family hardships. She gave them a place to stay, a sense of belonging, and most importantly, hope. She believed that even when we make mistakes, love remains possible and always matters.



Her life was filled with challenges. She lost her second husband, Jim, in a tragic accident on her son Justin’s 16th birthday. She later lost her home after being laid off and could no longer afford the costs. Still, she never gave up. After moving to Georgia and struggling to find work without a degree, she went back to school to prove to herself and others that she was capable and deserving. She earned her bachelor’s degree at nearly 60 years old.



Momma was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008. She underwent treatment while attending school and brought it into remission. When it returned in 2017, she fought again, this time while supporting her son through his own health crisis caused by complications from diabetes medication. Sadly, the cancer returned once more in late 2024. Despite every effort, she passed away in 2025.



She did not have life insurance or financial resources left at the end. She knew this, and so her final wishes were simple. She asked to be cremated, and to have her ashes placed with her parents and her late husband. We are doing everything possible to carry out those wishes. Any support—whether through a donation, a kind message, or simply sharing this page—would mean everything to our family.



Momma deserved more than life gave her. We can only hope that the love she gave so freely will now return to her through the kindness of others.



Thank you for taking the time to honor her memory.