Supporting Amelia Weems Fund

In support of Amelia Weems

Money raised will be used for any utilities, essential living, food, travel and medical expenses due to Amber’s loss of income while Amelia’s recovers. Amelia will be in the hospital 4-6 weeks and will have many follow up appointments and physical therapy once she leaves the hospital. This need could carry on for several months until Amber can return to work. This need could carry on for several months until Amber can return to work.

This family needs and appreciates any and all prayers and support 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻Amelia celebrated her 3rd birthday in May.

This accident happened on July 4 2025 She was running and playing with her cousins accidentally tripped and fell into a fire pit that had been distinguished. Unfortunately, still had hot coals and ash.

She was wet from swimming and the ash and coal stuck to her chest arms and right leg. She sustained 2nd and 3rd degree burns. The right side of her body took the brunt of it.

Fortunately her face,head, private areas and back were spared.

I have had the honor to know, love and work with Amber Fredrick for the last 10 years.

Amber is truly one of the most kind, genuine hard working people I know and would give the shirt off her back to anyone that needed it. She works 3 jobs to support her family.

She is the very proud mommy to Amelia.

Amelia has 2 older brothers

Logan 15

Crimson 13

Her kids are her whole world.

James Weems is Amelia’s Dad.

He has Cerebral Palsy and can’t work. In spite of his disabilities he is an amazing daddy to Amelia and Amber’s 2 boy.

They live in Clay Alabama







