Campaign Image

Supporting Amelia Weems Fund

Raised:

 USD $1,200

Campaign created by Katherine Holloway

Supporting Amelia Weems Fund

In support of Amelia Weems

Money raised will be used for any utilities, essential living, food, travel and medical expenses due to Amber’s loss of income while Amelia’s recovers. Amelia will be in the hospital 4-6 weeks and will have many follow up appointments and physical therapy once she leaves the hospital. This need could carry on for several months until Amber can return to work. This need could carry on for several months until Amber can return to work. 

This family needs and appreciates any and all prayers and support 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻Amelia celebrated her 3rd birthday in May. 

This accident happened on July 4 2025 She was running and playing with her cousins accidentally tripped and fell into a fire pit that had been distinguished. Unfortunately, still had hot coals and ash.  

She was wet from swimming and the ash and coal stuck to her chest arms and right leg. She sustained 2nd and 3rd degree burns. The right side of her body took the brunt of it. 

Fortunately her face,head, private areas and back were spared. 

I have had the honor to know, love and work with Amber Fredrick for the last 10 years. 

Amber is truly one of the most kind, genuine hard working people I know and would give the shirt off her back to anyone that needed it. She works 3 jobs to support her family. 

She is the very proud mommy to Amelia. 

Amelia has 2 older brothers 

Logan 15

Crimson 13 

Her kids are her whole world. 

James Weems is Amelia’s Dad. 

He has Cerebral Palsy and can’t work. In spite of his disabilities he is an amazing daddy to Amelia and Amber’s 2 boy. 

 They live in Clay Alabama 



Recent Donations
Show:
Anna Shults
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Cathy Gardner
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying Jesus covers this beautiful baby and gives her all she needs.

Patsy Glass
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Praying for this Baby Girl!!

Jasmine Weeks
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Praying for that sweet baby !

DR
$ 150.00 USD
6 days ago

Prayers for a speedy d perfect recovery. God is GOOD all the time, all the time God is GOOD! Amelia you’re such a brave, strong girl! You’ve got this!

Shannon Cole
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Amelia, please get well soon!

David Howard
$ 200.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for her! Love yall

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
8 days ago

Praying that our Father fills you and your family with peace, strength and comfort.

Kathy Hedden
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo