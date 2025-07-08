The Cottonware Family Flood Recovery

Nick Cottonware, 28 years old, his wife Sondra, 25 years old, and their two children, 5½-year-old Greyson and 3½-month-old June Ann, are victims of the tragic 2025 4th of July Flood in Kerr County, Texas, USA.

At 7:30 A.M., while the family was still sleeping, a wall of water hit their home in Center Point. Swirling up to chest high and toppling everything in its wake, it left behind nothing but devastation. The family and their two dogs were able to escape to safety by wading out on foot, but the home, both vehicles, and all their precious belongings were destroyed. In all the chaos, the family's three cats had to be left behind to fend for themselves.

If nothing else, please send this sweet family your prayers! Let's come together to help protect this young Texas family with our love offerings!

