Campaign Image

The Cottonware Family Flood Recovery

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $8,345

Campaign created by Matt Fleener

Campaign funds will be received by Nick Cottonware

The Cottonware Family Flood Recovery

   Nick Cottonware, 28 years old, his wife Sondra, 25 years old, and their two children, 5½-year-old Greyson and 3½-month-old June Ann, are victims of the tragic 2025 4th of July Flood in Kerr County, Texas, USA. 

At 7:30 A.M., while the family was still sleeping, a wall of water hit their home in Center Point. Swirling up to chest high and toppling everything in its wake, it left behind nothing but devastation. The family and their two dogs were able to escape to safety by wading out on foot, but the home, both vehicles, and all their precious belongings were destroyed. In all the chaos, the family's three cats had to be left behind to fend for themselves.

If nothing else, please send this sweet family your prayers! Let's come together to help protect this young Texas family with our love offerings! 

Please Share with your friends, family, and churches!

 ❤️ #texasstrong

Recent Donations
Show:
Janet and tom
$ 200.00 USD
5 days ago

Praying for your sweet family. Praying Gods strength as He is your very present help in trouble. Love from Fredericksburg

Kirk Powers
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

I pray that God strengthen you as you begin to put the pieces back together. God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

Sending love and prayers your way this family and all that have been affected.

Shawn Shaw
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1605.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Good luck and God bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying for your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 2500.00 USD
9 days ago

Your family are in my thoughts and prayers! God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Prayers!!

Kevin Knight
$ 250.00 USD
9 days ago

Prayers are with you and everyone affected.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
9 days ago

Aj Butts
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Josh Stover
$ 300.00 USD
9 days ago

Luke Adams
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Catherine Erikson
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying for you guys

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo