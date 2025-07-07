S Family Support

During our mission trip to Thailand, our team had the incredible privilege of connecting with the *S family, refugees from Pakistan who are currently living in Bangkok. Their oldest son quickly became our unofficial tour guide, and over the course of our time together, their family became some of our dearest friends. The family includes their mother, who is 43, along with their children—two daughters, ages 22 and 21, and two sons, ages 20 and 16.

In March, this family experienced a heartbreaking loss when their father passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack. They are still deeply mourning, and at the same time, trying to navigate daily life without their main source of support.

As refugees, they are not legally allowed to work in Thailand, which makes it nearly impossible to provide for their basic needs. The loss of their father has only deepened their struggles and limited their opportunities for survival and stability.

We spent many evenings with this beautiful family and truly cannot speak more highly of them. They are kind, generous, and full of faith—some of the most precious people we've ever met. We are committed to doing everything we can to support them.

Their monthly living expenses total $800, and our hope is to raise enough to cover that amount each month. Anything raised above that will go toward paying off the hospital bill left from their father’s passing—a burden no family should have to carry alone.

If you feel moved to help, any amount makes a difference. Let’s come together and show this family they are not forgotten.