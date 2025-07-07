Campaign Image

Hendrixx is going to NATIONALS

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $240

Hendrixx is going to NATIONALS

Hendrixx has qualified for nationals. That in itself is already a huge achievement, but being ranked third overall going in shows just how strong they’ve been this season. The 4x100 meter relay is such an electric event, and with nationals just two weeks away in Savannah, the energy and competition will be on another level.

This is a time for sharpening up, staying focused, and keeping the team chemistry strong. Every handoff, every start, every stride will count. But with the way they've been leading the pack all season, they’ve clearly got what it takes.

Donations will go towards, travel, transportation, food, and miscellaneous expenses( entry/parking fees).

If you’re planning to support him at nationals, THANK YOU in advance.

Recent Donations
Taralyn
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Good Luck at Nationals!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

Good luck

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
10 days ago

