July 4th Hunt Flood Recovery

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $57,884
Campaign funds will be received by Courtney Garrison
My prayers are with you and your daughter.
Hope this helps. I'll send more when we can. If there's anything else I can help with, let me know. Tell Stella hi for me and I miss her. Sending our love!
Best of luck to both of you!
God bless. Praying for restoration
Praying for your comfort and peace as you begin to rebuild your world from this challenging and heartbreaking event
Thinking of you both constantly.
God bless.
Ashley Reagan told us about y’all and We’re so sorry for your loss and struggle. We pray this helps your family to recover. All the glory goes to our Lord Jesus Christ for this and we pray He blesses you as He has blessed us. ~Marcus Jess Noah & Emma
Courtney, Praying for solace for you and Stella during this period of recovery from the floods. I think about your sweet mom and her strength and know you have the same tenacity.
So glad you are safe!
Sending up prayers for all of you.
Prayers and support for you and Stella!
Love and light from your new friends in The Woodlands
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.