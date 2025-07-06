Campaign Image

July 4th Hunt Flood Recovery

 USD $100,000

 USD $57,884

On the night of July 4th, my daughter and I were jolted awake by loud noises coming from below. We live on the second floor of the Hunt Store where I’m the general manager. 
When we looked outside, floodwaters had risen all the way to our second-story apartment door. With no other option, we climbed onto the roof and waited through the night for the water to recede. By morning, our home had collapsed beneath us.

We lost everything—our apartment, my car, and even my job, as the Hunt Store was completely decimated. Right now, we have temporary housing for about a month, but we’re starting from scratch in every way. 

We are in urgent need of clothing, shoes and toiletries/essentials. We unfortunately weren’t able to recover anything the next day. 

Any support—whether it’s a donation or simply sharing our story—means the world to us. I’m deeply grateful for your kindness during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for helping us take the first steps toward rebuilding our lives.


Joni
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

My prayers are with you and your daughter.

David Stanton
$ 50.00 USD
11 hours ago

Alison Batie
$ 5.00 USD
20 hours ago

Dan Thompson
$ 300.00 USD
21 hours ago

Hope this helps. I'll send more when we can. If there's anything else I can help with, let me know. Tell Stella hi for me and I miss her. Sending our love!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
21 hours ago

Best of luck to both of you!

Alexandra and Harv
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

God bless. Praying for restoration

A Dallas friend
$ 5000.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for your comfort and peace as you begin to rebuild your world from this challenging and heartbreaking event

Lawleys
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Thinking of you both constantly.

Anne grossmann
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

God bless.

Marcus Jess Noah Emma
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Ashley Reagan told us about y’all and We’re so sorry for your loss and struggle. We pray this helps your family to recover. All the glory goes to our Lord Jesus Christ for this and we pray He blesses you as He has blessed us. ~Marcus Jess Noah & Emma

Kim and Rich Oller
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Courtney, Praying for solace for you and Stella during this period of recovery from the floods. I think about your sweet mom and her strength and know you have the same tenacity.

Elaine Martin
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Miranda Roberts
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Kristin
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

So glad you are safe!

Tres
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Tammy Corrales
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Sending up prayers for all of you.

Leah
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Cinco Coates
$ 200.00 USD
5 days ago

Prayers and support for you and Stella!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Love and light from your new friends in The Woodlands

