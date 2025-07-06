July 4th Hunt Flood Recovery





We lost everything—our apartment, my car, and even my job, as the Hunt Store was completely decimated. Right now, we have temporary housing for about a month, but we’re starting from scratch in every way.





We are in urgent need of clothing, shoes and toiletries/essentials. We unfortunately weren’t able to recover anything the next day.





Any support—whether it’s a donation or simply sharing our story—means the world to us. I’m deeply grateful for your kindness during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for helping us take the first steps toward rebuilding our lives.









When we looked outside, floodwaters had risen all the way to our second-story apartment door. With no other option, we climbed onto the roof and waited through the night for the water to recede. By morning, our home had collapsed beneath us.