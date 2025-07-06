Support Melvin and Melinda Harris

Raised:
USD $14,787
Campaign funds will be received by Melinda Harris
The Guadalupe River has given us many family moments together! However, this last one has been devastating for Melvin and Melinda! We are fortunate that they are still with us! Their home and vehicles were swept away during the recent flood! They were seconds away from being swept away with it! They are currently doing everything possible to move forward from this tragic event but they could use assistance! They will humbly and gratefully accept your donations during this challenging time!
We are so glad y’all are safe! God bless you both!!
Praying for blessings over you.
Keeping y'all in my thoughts and prayers.
This ain’t much but hopefully it will help. Love y’all!!!!🙏🙏🙏
Praying for you and that God take care and protect you.
Praying for you.
My condolences for your loss. Praying for all who are suffering through this horrific tragedy and the amazing people who are helping. May God’s presence be with you always.
We love you!
Love you mimi and papa❤️
Deepest sympathies for the heartbreaking loss of friends. May God bring strength, comfort, and healing in these incredibly difficult days as you start to recover. Also, incredibly grateful that both survived, and will be thinking of you and sending prayers for continued healing.
Prayers continue! If there is anything we can help you with please ask. Uncle Leon Cindy & Keith
Love Y’all. ❤️
Prayers for your family
Prayers for you and your family.
