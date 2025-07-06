Campaign Image

Support Melvin and Melinda Harris

 USD $14,787

Support Melvin and Melinda Harris

The Guadalupe River has given us many family moments together! However, this last one has been devastating for Melvin and Melinda! We are fortunate that they are still with us! Their home and vehicles were swept away during the recent flood! They were seconds away from being swept away with it! They are currently doing everything possible to move forward from this tragic event but they could use assistance! They will humbly and gratefully accept your donations during this challenging time!

Andy and Beth Smith
$ 262.00 USD
21 hours ago

We are so glad y’all are safe! God bless you both!!

Roy Hyatt
$ 1000.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for blessings over you.

Leisa Collins
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Keeping y'all in my thoughts and prayers.

Kathy Wilson
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
3 days ago

Kennykobernick
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

This ain’t much but hopefully it will help. Love y’all!!!!🙏🙏🙏

Gary and Melinda
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Praying for you and that God take care and protect you.

TommyJolene Holladay
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for you.

Peggy Sutton
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

My condolences for your loss. Praying for all who are suffering through this horrific tragedy and the amazing people who are helping. May God’s presence be with you always.

Shanna Boleman
$ 250.00 USD
8 days ago

We love you!

Bryan Tipppett
$ 200.00 USD
8 days ago

Love you mimi and papa❤️

Lana Wilson
$ 250.00 USD
8 days ago

Deepest sympathies for the heartbreaking loss of friends. May God bring strength, comfort, and healing in these incredibly difficult days as you start to recover. Also, incredibly grateful that both survived, and will be thinking of you and sending prayers for continued healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
8 days ago

Prayers continue! If there is anything we can help you with please ask. Uncle Leon Cindy & Keith

Kathryn Deshotel
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Jodi Hopkins
$ 500.00 USD
8 days ago

Love Y’all. ❤️

Theresa Miller
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Sanchez
$ 200.00 USD
9 days ago

Prayers for your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 2500.00 USD
9 days ago

Prayers for you and your family.

Cynthia Rabago
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Curtis Hearon
$ 75.00 USD
10 days ago

