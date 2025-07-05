Campaign Image

Supporting the Litteer Family

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $3,165

Campaign created by Teresa Pfendler

Campaign funds will be received by Jason Litteer

We are heartbroken to share that these three beautiful children have lost their beloved mother, Krissy, far too soon. Her passing was sudden and devastating for us all, leaving the family with deep grief and facing an uncertain future. These kids now need all the love, stability and support we can offer. 


We are raising funds to help provide for their immediate and future needs, including housing, food, clothing, school supplies, and ongoing care. Every donation, no matter how small will go directly toward ensuring these children have the support and security  they deserve as they navigate this unimaginable loss. 


Please consider donating or sharing this campaign to help give the kids a fighting chance at healing and stability. Thank you for your kindness and compassion. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Sean Pieken
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Jenna Coleman
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

I was friends and roommates with Kristin at Fredonia. My heart breaks for her family and loved ones. Please know there are so many out there thinking of you all!

Roger Cindy Cipollone
$ 200.00 USD
6 days ago

Heartfelt Condolences to the whole family. Kristen was a bright light that will shine in your hearts forever.

Eric Russ and Pam
$ 200.00 USD
6 days ago

Disney College Program dear friend and roommate. You will be missed but we will hold close to our hearts the cherished memories. Love you and until we meet again.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
7 days ago

Aaron Hall
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

Robert Liberatore
$ 150.00 USD
8 days ago

Nate and Krista Woods
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Chris Whelan
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Sending my condolences.

Joshua Christopher
$ 500.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Matthew Brown
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Steve Gass
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

God bless you.

Tim and Jordan Weed
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Love you buddy

Steve Cusenz
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

My heart is with you, Jason, and your beautiful children.

Maxon Family
$ 500.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

The Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord make His face shine upon you, And be gracious to you; The Lord lift up His countenance upon you, And give you peace

Deana Kimball
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Praying for you and your kids.

Izaya
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

❤️

Megan Dorsett
$ 300.00 USD
11 days ago

