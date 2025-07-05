Supporting the Litteer Family

We are heartbroken to share that these three beautiful children have lost their beloved mother, Krissy, far too soon. Her passing was sudden and devastating for us all, leaving the family with deep grief and facing an uncertain future. These kids now need all the love, stability and support we can offer.





We are raising funds to help provide for their immediate and future needs, including housing, food, clothing, school supplies, and ongoing care. Every donation, no matter how small will go directly toward ensuring these children have the support and security they deserve as they navigate this unimaginable loss.





Please consider donating or sharing this campaign to help give the kids a fighting chance at healing and stability. Thank you for your kindness and compassion.