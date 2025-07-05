Supporting the Litteer Family

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $3,165
Campaign funds will be received by Jason Litteer
We are heartbroken to share that these three beautiful children have lost their beloved mother, Krissy, far too soon. Her passing was sudden and devastating for us all, leaving the family with deep grief and facing an uncertain future. These kids now need all the love, stability and support we can offer.
We are raising funds to help provide for their immediate and future needs, including housing, food, clothing, school supplies, and ongoing care. Every donation, no matter how small will go directly toward ensuring these children have the support and security they deserve as they navigate this unimaginable loss.
Please consider donating or sharing this campaign to help give the kids a fighting chance at healing and stability. Thank you for your kindness and compassion.
I was friends and roommates with Kristin at Fredonia. My heart breaks for her family and loved ones. Please know there are so many out there thinking of you all!
Heartfelt Condolences to the whole family. Kristen was a bright light that will shine in your hearts forever.
Disney College Program dear friend and roommate. You will be missed but we will hold close to our hearts the cherished memories. Love you and until we meet again.
Sending my condolences.
God bless you.
Love you buddy
My heart is with you, Jason, and your beautiful children.
The Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord make His face shine upon you, And be gracious to you; The Lord lift up His countenance upon you, And give you peace
Praying for you and your kids.
❤️
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.