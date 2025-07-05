Support Maria Masha

Maria "Masha" Pozdniakov Obituary

In loving memory of Masha - Maria

Forever 17 — but always our little girl

Maria was a rare soul — intelligent, kind, graceful, and full of quiet strength. She had a beautiful heart, a brilliant mind, and a spark that made her unforgettable. Thoughtful and wise beyond her years, Maria touched the lives of everyone she met.

Her legacy is one of compassion, resilience, and promise. Though her time with us was far too short, her impact was profound and lasting.





В память о нашей доченьки - Марии - Маша

Навсегда 17 — но всегда наша маленькая девочка

Маша была редкой душой — умной, доброй, утончённой и с внутренней силой. У неё было прекрасное сердце, светлый ум и особенное обаяние, которое невозможно забыть. Она была мудрой не по годам и трогала сердца всех, кто её знал.

Её наследие — это доброта, стойкость и огромный потенциал. Хотя её жизнь была короткой, её след в этом мире — глубокий и незабываемый.