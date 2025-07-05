Supporting Nyken Desire

Monthly Goal:
USD $3,000
Total Raised:
USD $1,700
Raised this month:
USD $1,700
Nyken Desire arrived in the United States from St. Martine at the age of 13. Shortly thereafter his father abandoned he and his mother. Nyken attending middle school and high school and in the United States and achieved a 4.2 grade average with multiple academic recognitions. He did attend college but due to financial constraints and not being able to qualify for federal aid, such as, loans or grants and due to his current immigration status, he was not able to pursue a post high school degree.
Nyken, currently lives and works in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He is a supervisor for Vacas Rental Management for three months now after having moved from Florida.
Nyken has never worked with an immigration officer since the work authorization and temporary protected status would typically be automatically extended or renewed ever 12-18 months since 2010. He has a valid Social Security card.
Nyken is facing deportation to Haiti. He has never been or lived in Haiti. He has never been in deportation status nor received any communications or certified mail pertaining to any adverse actions against his stay in the United Sates. He has been living the United States for twenty years now.
Nyken needs legal counsel. Lawyers are costly hence this fund raiser is designed to meet his legal fees with the hopes of permanently being allowed to live and work in the United States of America.
Nylon is an incredible young man. He is dedicated compassionate hardworking and has a strong faith. Please consider supporting him in his efforts to remain in the states.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”” Joshua 1:9 NIV https://bible.com/bible/111/jos.1.9.NIV
Please support Nyken, he is very deserving.
Nyken is a kind, generous, and awesome person. His character and work ethic says more about him than I ever could. Hopefully we can band together to help him out of this situation.
I know Nyken personally as his supervisor and I can attest to his character and work ethic. Please donate, share, and/or pray so that Nyken can hire an attorney, stay in the U.S. and can become an American citizen.
Praying for the Lord's covering & direction for Nyken, and that He would put the right people in his life who can help him get thru the citizenship requirements. It is all in His hands and part of His sovereign Plan -
Praying that the Lord will open the door and bless this brother by allowing him to stay in the US.
May the Lord Bless Nyken and allow him to stay and work in the United States of America
July 8th, 2025
