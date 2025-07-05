Supporting Nyken Desire

Nyken Desire arrived in the United States from St. Martine at the age of 13. Shortly thereafter his father abandoned he and his mother. Nyken attending middle school and high school and in the United States and achieved a 4.2 grade average with multiple academic recognitions. He did attend college but due to financial constraints and not being able to qualify for federal aid, such as, loans or grants and due to his current immigration status, he was not able to pursue a post high school degree.

Nyken, currently lives and works in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He is a supervisor for Vacas Rental Management for three months now after having moved from Florida.

Nyken has never worked with an immigration officer since the work authorization and temporary protected status would typically be automatically extended or renewed ever 12-18 months since 2010. He has a valid Social Security card.

Nyken is facing deportation to Haiti. He has never been or lived in Haiti. He has never been in deportation status nor received any communications or certified mail pertaining to any adverse actions against his stay in the United Sates. He has been living the United States for twenty years now.

Nyken needs legal counsel. Lawyers are costly hence this fund raiser is designed to meet his legal fees with the hopes of permanently being allowed to live and work in the United States of America.