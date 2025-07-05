Campaign Image

Urgent Relief for Our Family After Farm Flood

 USD $20,000

 USD $7,520

Campaign created by Daniela Suarez

Urgent Relief for Our Family After Farm Flood

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,  

We are an American family that relocated to Ecuador and put our blood, sweat and tears into setting up a working organic farm for the last 9 years. Our lives were turned upside down on Wednesday when a catastrophic flood swept through our farm, destroying everything we’ve built. Tragically, we lost all of our animals(6 horses, 15 goats, 20 ducks, 6 geese, 3 cats and over 250 chickens drowned in mud) and our home and property were completely devastated. All of our farm equipment and machinery is gone, and our 4 hectare coffee plantation (and inventory) washed away, so there is no way for us to function as a business going forward. Our house will need to be demolished if it holds up with the ongoing heavy rains, as it is damaged beyond repair. Our two small boys and I were trapped for 36 terrifying hours, but by God’s grace, my husband and a team of volunteers were able to rescue us once the waters receded.  

We are now facing immense challenges, with no home, no livelihood, and the urgent need to relocate back to the United States to rebuild our lives. We’re reaching out for your support to cover emergency expenses, including temporary housing, basic necessities, and relocation costs. Every donation, no matter how small, will help us get back on our feet and provide safety and stability for our family.  

Thank you for your generosity and prayers during this heartbreaking time. Your support means the world to us as we navigate this unimaginable loss and work toward a fresh start.  


With gratitude,  

Daniela and Lewis Suarez

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

Sending love

David Arroyo
$ 50.00 USD
18 hours ago

Dear Jesus, please bless and protect this family. Amen.

Debbi Gill
$ 250.00 USD
2 days ago

Lisa Munsat
$ 200.00 USD
4 days ago

Simon
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 2500.00 USD
7 days ago

Thinking of you, sending lots of love, Bill, Jo, and family in AZ. xoxo

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
8 days ago

I hope this helps a bit Daniella. I am so glad you and your family and all your support people made it safely out of that horrible flood. So sad to hear everything you worked so hard for vanished all at once. Glad on the other hand, your Mom can wrap you and your children in her arms and safely in her home🙏🙏🙏Rosalie

The Lord Provides
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

We are living in Revelation

Judy Hays
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

My son and his family lost their home in January to the Eaton Fire. I understand just a little better the scope of your total loss. I am so sorry and send this donation to support the next steps in your lives. With thanksgiving that you and yours are safe.

Jersey Fleischaker Family
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Jason Enneking
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Charles Levine
$ 200.00 USD
9 days ago

Love you guys sending energy in this troubled time

Amy and Damy herrera
$ 150.00 USD
9 days ago

Sending love and light!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 days ago

Maxine Meyerhardt
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Cherie Lawson
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Sarah Rosow
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

I'm so sorry for your tragic losses. Best wishes.

Stacy E
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

You are in my prayers 🙏. I can't imagine what you are going through.

