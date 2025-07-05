Urgent Relief for Our Family After Farm Flood

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $7,520
{swipe left on main picture to see the rest}
Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,
We are an American family that relocated to Ecuador and put our blood, sweat and tears into setting up a working organic farm for the last 9 years. Our lives were turned upside down on Wednesday when a catastrophic flood swept through our farm, destroying everything we’ve built. Tragically, we lost all of our animals(6 horses, 15 goats, 20 ducks, 6 geese, 3 cats and over 250 chickens drowned in mud) and our home and property were completely devastated. All of our farm equipment and machinery is gone, and our 4 hectare coffee plantation (and inventory) washed away, so there is no way for us to function as a business going forward. Our house will need to be demolished if it holds up with the ongoing heavy rains, as it is damaged beyond repair. Our two small boys and I were trapped for 36 terrifying hours, but by God’s grace, my husband and a team of volunteers were able to rescue us once the waters receded.
We are now facing immense challenges, with no home, no livelihood, and the urgent need to relocate back to the United States to rebuild our lives. We’re reaching out for your support to cover emergency expenses, including temporary housing, basic necessities, and relocation costs. Every donation, no matter how small, will help us get back on our feet and provide safety and stability for our family.
Thank you for your generosity and prayers during this heartbreaking time. Your support means the world to us as we navigate this unimaginable loss and work toward a fresh start.
With gratitude,
Daniela and Lewis Suarez
Sending love
Dear Jesus, please bless and protect this family. Amen.
Thinking of you, sending lots of love, Bill, Jo, and family in AZ. xoxo
I hope this helps a bit Daniella. I am so glad you and your family and all your support people made it safely out of that horrible flood. So sad to hear everything you worked so hard for vanished all at once. Glad on the other hand, your Mom can wrap you and your children in her arms and safely in her home🙏🙏🙏Rosalie
We are living in Revelation
My son and his family lost their home in January to the Eaton Fire. I understand just a little better the scope of your total loss. I am so sorry and send this donation to support the next steps in your lives. With thanksgiving that you and yours are safe.
Love you guys sending energy in this troubled time
Sending love and light!
I'm so sorry for your tragic losses. Best wishes.
You are in my prayers 🙏. I can't imagine what you are going through.
