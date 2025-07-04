Beat Breast Cancer with Mailyn

In April 2025, my sister Mailyn discovered a large lymph node near her left breast. After a series of tests, she was diagnosed with Stage 3A invasive breast carcinoma — a painful and life-changing condition that has taken a toll not only on her physical body but also on her emotional well-being.

Our family has been doing everything we can to stay strong, but we are facing financial difficulties as her treatment progresses. Currently, Mailyn is undergoing medical consultations and urgently needs funds to buy the medicines and supplements prescribed by her doctor. On top of that, she also needs to undergo several laboratory tests and cover other essential medical expenses required for her continued treatment and care.

We are grateful to have found GiveSendGo — a place where kind-hearted people extend their compassion to others in need. With your help, we believe Mailyn can keep fighting and one day recover fully.

Please consider donating or sharing this campaign. Every prayer, share, and peso counts in this battle.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for supporting Mailyn’s fight against breast cancer.