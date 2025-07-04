Support our sister

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $31,097
Campaign funds will be received by Brieanna Mclellan
Our Sister Freya Rain needs our help. Her husband who was her care taker has passed away. Leaving her in a desperate situation. Freya has debilitating health issues and is in a wheelchair. She has two autistic children to care for. Unable to work she depended on him financially and taking care of her two disabled children. I set this fund raiser high because she's going to need the money to live off for as long as she can. This also goes towards burying her husband. She does receive disability payments but it's not enough to support her and her children. Please consider helping her in anyway you can. No amount is to small. The money is going to her oldest daughter and will be given to her monthly to help ends meet. Thank you all for helping in advance. Please also pray for Freya as she grieves the loss of her childhood sweetheart.
🙏💗🕊
Almost home sis ❤️ He'll carry you and your daughters safely to the end 🫂
God continue to bless you & those whom you hold dear, Freya. Know Abba is watching over you; even in this valley of sorrow He is with you! May your soul be flooded with His shalom. We are Abraham's spiritual children. God promised this in Isaiah 41:10, "Do not fear, for I am with you; Do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will also uphold you."
We will all be at the wedding feast soon!! I can’t wait to meet everyone!!! God bless you Sister!!!🙏🏻🙏🏻
Praying for you.
God bless you and your family Freya, we are praying for you all. 🙏
Praying for you. Jesus is coming soon. God Bless
God promises to be the husband to the husbandless. He will provide. I am so sorry for your loss. I pray the separation is brief for us all until we are enjoying that reunion and meeting each other face to face.
Love you, sister. Keep clinging to Jesus. He will provide!
Praying for you and your family!
Dear Freya, Jesus Christ will sustain you through this difficult time. Cling to the hem of His robe and don’t let go! 🙏🏻🙏🏻
So sorry for your loss. 2 Corinthians 1:3-4: Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction.
