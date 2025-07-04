Support our sister

Our Sister Freya Rain needs our help. Her husband who was her care taker has passed away. Leaving her in a desperate situation. Freya has debilitating health issues and is in a wheelchair. She has two autistic children to care for. Unable to work she depended on him financially and taking care of her two disabled children. I set this fund raiser high because she's going to need the money to live off for as long as she can. This also goes towards burying her husband. She does receive disability payments but it's not enough to support her and her children. Please consider helping her in anyway you can. No amount is to small. The money is going to her oldest daughter and will be given to her monthly to help ends meet. Thank you all for helping in advance. Please also pray for Freya as she grieves the loss of her childhood sweetheart.