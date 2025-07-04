Raven the Cat needs your help!!

I was driving home on July 2nd and I witnessed the aftermath of a sweet young cat that had been struck by a car. I immediately stopped my car and grabbed the cat, wrapped her in a Towel and sped off to my veterinarian where I take all of my cats. They immediately got to work on her, gave her an IV and an oxygen mask. She has since gotten x-rays and it turns out that she has a broken jaw and a few other minor injuries but the vet bills probably gonna cost between $2000 and $3000. She’s pretty sweet so I don’t think she was feral. She was most likely abandoned so I am obsessed with finding her a wonderful home. Anything you can donate really helps. Thank you very much.