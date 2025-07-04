Raven the Cat needs your help!!

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $865
I was driving home on July 2nd and I witnessed the aftermath of a sweet young cat that had been struck by a car. I immediately stopped my car and grabbed the cat, wrapped her in a Towel and sped off to my veterinarian where I take all of my cats. They immediately got to work on her, gave her an IV and an oxygen mask. She has since gotten x-rays and it turns out that she has a broken jaw and a few other minor injuries but the vet bills probably gonna cost between $2000 and $3000. She’s pretty sweet so I don’t think she was feral. She was most likely abandoned so I am obsessed with finding her a wonderful home. Anything you can donate really helps. Thank you very much.
Glad you were in the right place at the right time!
Thank you for helping Raven. You are truly a "cool cat." 😎
Love you Raven! Get well soon! Jon, thank you so much for helping this sweet angel.
Thank you for helping this baby!
Thanks Jon for your efforts
You are a good man Charlie Brown!
Thanks for saving that kitten! She is so cute
🥰 hit me up if you come up short maybe we can do a little more:)
Great kitty rescue keep up the good work
