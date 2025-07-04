Campaign Image

Raven the Cat needs your help!!

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $865

Campaign created by Jon Kabbash

Campaign funds will be received by Jon Kabbash

Raven the Cat needs your help!!

I was driving home on July 2nd and I witnessed the aftermath of a sweet young cat that had been struck by a car.  I immediately stopped my car and grabbed the cat, wrapped her in a Towel and sped off to my veterinarian where I take all of my cats.  They immediately got to work on her, gave her an IV and  an oxygen mask. She has since gotten x-rays and it turns out that she has a broken jaw and a few other minor injuries but the vet bills probably gonna cost between $2000 and $3000.  She’s pretty sweet so I don’t think she was feral. She was most likely abandoned so I am obsessed with finding her a wonderful home. Anything you can donate really helps. Thank you very much.

Recent Donations
Show:
Jeffrey Jacobs
$ 15.00 USD
1 day ago

Bill Ramsey
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Carol Schwab Barnett
$ 125.00 USD
11 days ago

Glad you were in the right place at the right time!

Lora Lasch
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Thank you for helping Raven. You are truly a "cool cat." 😎

Andrea
$ 150.00 USD
13 days ago

Love you Raven! Get well soon! Jon, thank you so much for helping this sweet angel.

Susan Stainback
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Thank you for helping this baby!

Steve J
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Thanks Jon for your efforts

Kitty
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

You are a good man Charlie Brown!

Kurt and Theresa Schwab
$ 200.00 USD
13 days ago

Thanks for saving that kitten! She is so cute

Cheri K
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Sagedawg
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Robin Dees
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

🥰 hit me up if you come up short maybe we can do a little more:)

Justin h
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Great kitty rescue keep up the good work

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo