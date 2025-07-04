Campaign Image

Supporting the Clark Family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $340

Campaign created by Madeline Kiger

Lacey Lynn Clark, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away on Friday, June 27th. I am asking for donations to help lessen the family's cost burden. Donations will be used for funeral home services and to plan and host a memorial service where loved ones can share memories to celebrate Lacey's life. Any remaining funds will be used to help support Lacey's four surviving children. Any donation would be extremely appreciated, as her family navigates this immense grief. 

Recent Donations
Emily Frazier
$ 30.00 USD
2 days ago

Tori Holder
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Sending you so much love. 🩷

Hannah Weber
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for you all ♥️

Marilyn Hawkins
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Wishing you peace!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

🙏

Cordesia Kelly
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

