Supporting the Clark Family

Lacey Lynn Clark, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away on Friday, June 27th. I am asking for donations to help lessen the family's cost burden. Donations will be used for funeral home services and to plan and host a memorial service where loved ones can share memories to celebrate Lacey's life. Any remaining funds will be used to help support Lacey's four surviving children. Any donation would be extremely appreciated, as her family navigates this immense grief.