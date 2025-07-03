Helping Hands for Alan and Kylee and Baby Agnes

Last Tuesday, June 26, Kylee went into the ER for unexpected bleeding. Turns out that she has a placental abruption and premature rupture of membranes - meaning there's some siginificant risk factors to the rest of her pregnancy. Kylee needs to be on complete bed rest and stay in the hospital for the remainder of her pregnancy. It’s scary stuff, and very unexpected. Their little boy, AZ, is on vacation with his grandparents for now- but eventually will come home when baby is born. He prays over baby Agnes every night. 💙

The irony isn't lost on them—this tiny being inside is fighting so hard for life, while her mom battles another kind of battle just outside her womb. They have spent their entire attention for the last year trying to have a healthy full term baby after years of recurrent loss. Now, they're here in the hospital until Baby Agnes is born - and Alan is splitting time between work, home, and this sterile space where they wait. It's not easy balancing all these balls in the air—finances included.

The medical bills are piling up faster than their baby gift collection is growing, but they can’t be ignored. From ultrasounds to medications, it adds up quickly. Every day spent here costs more than what most people make in a week. It's heartbreaking and overwhelming at times, feeling helpless against the financial strain of this situation.

But amidst all this worry and stress, there is hope—a beautiful kind of human connection that has brought us to crowdfunding. The support from friends, family, even strangers who believe in their story, it’s more than just money; it's a lifeline thrown across turbulent waters when they are drowning in the unexpected.

So here I am, asking for your help—not because they don't have options or because they enjoy begging, but because every bit helps. Every donation, no matter the size, brings them closer to easing some of this financial burden so Kylee can focus fully on what really matters: coming home and raising our baby girl together.

Let’s do this thing together! 💕

#BabyAgnes #BabyHopeFight #FamilyStrength