Denise Memorial

Raised:

 USD $195

Campaign created by Shannon Walrath

Campaign funds will be received by Shannon Walrath

I am writing to ask you to help support myself and our family during this difficult time as we grieve the unexpected loss of my sister Denise. Any donation will help to put my sister at rest, be able to plan a celebration of her, and lift this unexpected financial burden. Thank you so much for taking your time to read this, reaching out to our family, send your kind words and condolences, and donating as any amount will help to give her the peace and celebration she deserves. 

Recent Donations
Amar
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Sorry. Take care

Lasurdo Family
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Sending our deepest condolences and lots of love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
13 days ago

Sorry for your loss I wish I could give more

Pamela Callihan
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

I am so sorry for your loss

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
13 days ago

So sorry for your loss

