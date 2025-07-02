Stroup Family Medical Help

Raised:
USD $2,460
Campaign funds will be received by Shawnna Garner
Keira was involved in a road rage incident on I-20 where she was shot as the passenger and has a long road of recovery ahead of her. If any one would like to help with the financial hardship/medical bills this has caused her and her family, it would be greatly appreciate. There is also an acct set up at Queensborough bank in Thomson under Keira Donations if want to drop anything off in person for her.
Praying for you!!
I really hope you are able to walk again!
God bless you all. Prayers
God bless you. We're praying for a full recovery.
Praying for you
Sending big prayers! 🙏🙏
Continued prayers for all!
Praying for you, my dear!
