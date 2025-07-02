Campaign Image

Stroup Family Medical Help

 USD $2,460

Keira was involved in a road rage incident on I-20 where she was shot as the passenger and has a long road of recovery ahead of her. If any one would like to help with the financial hardship/medical bills this has caused her and her family, it would be greatly appreciate. There is also an acct set up at Queensborough bank in Thomson under Keira Donations if want to drop anything off in person for her.

Abbie Stripling
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying for you!!

Lisa Johnson
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

I really hope you are able to walk again!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

God bless you all. Prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

In memory of our Megan
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

God bless you. We're praying for a full recovery.

Becky Rushton
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Praying for you

Catherine Balducci
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Mark Foster
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Nikki
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Sending big prayers! 🙏🙏

Na
$ 200.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Continued prayers for all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for you, my dear!

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Jessica Gibbs
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

