Support Grant Hawley's Mission Work

The Lord has opened a door for me to work with pastors in several countries, especially Ghana and and one unnamed country in the Greater Middle East, to train pastors and other ministry leaders to understand grace and how to interpret the Bible as good stewards. In Ghana, we are able to gather hundreds of pastors at a time for multi-day training sessions, and these pastors often tell me that the training transforms how they do ministry for the better. Many of them have expressed desire for more training, and I am discipling as many as I can through regular video chat meetings. I'm also working closely with ministers in the unnamed country to plant a church and open a Bold Grace Bible Institute for training pastors. Pastor training is largely unavailable in this country, and the Bold Grace Bible Institutes offer a full, three-year curriculum in grace, Bible interpretation, the biblical languages, and ministry practice. During my trips, I also have many opportunities to teach the Bible to hundreds of people at conferences and in churches throughout each region. In these countries and many others, most Christians sit under oppressive legalistic teaching and exploitative prosperity gospel preaching, and the effect is devastating on these beloved people and communities. By donating, you can partner in bringing life-changing grace to thousands of churches, many thousands of congregants, and to the unbelievers in those communities that have not yet heard the good news of salvation by grace through faith in Jesus Christ!

Our goal represents our need for the next year. This includes travel expenses, income for much-needed and trusted helpers in the countries where we minister, and income to allow me to dedicate my time to the ministry.