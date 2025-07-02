Help Support Aunt Janie in Her Battle with Cancer

Dear Friends, Family, and Kindhearted Strangers,

I’m reaching out today to share the story of a truly remarkable woman — my Aunt Janie. Recently, our family was devastated to learn that she has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of small cell carcinoma. As she begins the intense journey of fighting this illness, we’re doing everything we can to surround her with love, strength, and support — and that’s where you come in.

Aunt Janie has always been the kind of person who gives without hesitation. Whether it was helping a neighbor in need, volunteering her time, or simply offering a warm meal and an open heart, she has consistently put others before herself. She’s one of the most hardworking, selfless women I know — someone who would never ask for help but has always been the first to offer it.

Now, she needs us.

As Aunt Janie undergoes treatment, she is unable to work and is facing mounting medical bills along with everyday living expenses. The physical and emotional toll of this battle is heavy enough without the added stress of financial hardship. We are raising funds to help cover her medical treatments, medications, transportation, and basic living needs so she can focus on what truly matters: healing.

Any amount you can give — big or small — will make a difference. And if you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing her story and lifting her up in your prayers.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with Aunt Janie during this difficult time. Your kindness means more than you’ll ever know.

With love and gratitude,

Kelli Cooper



