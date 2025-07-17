Support Battle Against Cancer

Campaign Image

Help Support Rob Hamnett’s Battle Against Cancer

Our friend and neighbor, Rob Hamnett, has always been a pillar of strength in the Volcano community and across Hawaii Island. Recently, Rob was diagnosed with an aggressive form of throat cancer, and he now faces the fight of his life.

Rob has spent years giving back to our community—through his invaluable work with the US Forest Service and NEON to protect our natural environment, and by selflessly volunteering as Chair of the School Board at Volcano School of Arts & Sciences. As a devoted husband and father to two young sons, Rob’s commitment to his family and his community has been unwavering. Now, it's our turn to give back to him.

Rob’s treatment will be long and challenging, and his recovery will require extensive home renovations to create a safe and comfortable space for him and his family. We are raising funds to support these vital renovations, as well as to help ease the financial burdens that come with this difficult journey.

In this time of need, every bit of support—whether financial, emotional, or even a message of encouragement—means the world to Rob, his wife, and their sons. Your generosity will help ease the strain on their shoulders and provide them with the strength to continue fighting.

Please consider contributing to Rob’s recovery and sending your love. Together, we can help him overcome this challenge, just as he has always helped others.



Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 hours ago

Stay strong my friend. We love you!

Joan and Gordon McDonald
$ 300.00 USD
2 days ago

Our love and prayers to you Rob and to your family.

Turntablism1200
$ 150.00 USD
2 days ago

Love you my brotha!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Gloria Aldana
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Jamie Wagner
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 days ago

We love you guys! Kick this terd’s !!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
5 days ago

Erin Murray
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Adam and karla
$ 500.00 USD
5 days ago

Thinking of you guys every day. We believe in you and are sending all possible good vibes your way

Marc Hughes
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Thinking of you during this time. Wishing you strength and support as you fight this battle.

Davis White
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

Rebecca Ostertag
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

You got this! We are all here for you!

Lynn and Jim Melena
$ 300.00 USD
5 days ago

Rob, wishing you much aloha on your healing journey. My husband Jim just got through chemo not so long ago, so I understand how cancer can impact your life as well as your family's. Hoping this will help contribute a little towards making things easier in your home. Malama pono!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Rob - We haven’t met, but I’m a friend of your sister’s in DC who survived cancer. It’s scary and no matter how bad you feel, try to remember that medical treatments are better than ever these days. Just keep going, do everything the doctors say, and you’ll beat this. All the best!

Mary S
$ 200.00 USD
6 days ago

May each day bring new healing and hope. Keep your head high, and remember there’s an army beside you sending love and light!

Jdog
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Much love to you rob and family, you can push through this!

Scott Sommerville
$ 35.00 USD
6 days ago

Rob, you and your family are in my thoughts during this incredibly difficult time. Wishing you strength, comfort, and healing in the days ahead.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

My thoughts are with you Rob, I'm hoping for your full recovery. Stay strong, knowing that everyone is rooting for you and supporting you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
6 days ago

Your NEON family stands beside you Rob!

Updates

First chemo

July 17th, 2025

Had my first chemo yesterday. The gloves in the picture are cold packs to reduce neuropathy in my feet and hands and hair loss (hopefully). Watched some Andor with my amazing wife Dena and slept a little bit. Feeling ok so far..not much nausea but throat is starting to feel the effects of the radiation. Love you all, more updates as things come.

Update First chemo Image
First radiation treatment done! 34 more to go.

July 15th, 2025

Today is my first day of radiation treatment and I'm feeling good. Ready to kill this cancer! Mahalo to everyone sending their support and love, it really means a lot to me and my family. Tomorrow I start chemo and will be getting a weekly infusion on top of radiation 5 days a week.

Update First radiation treatment done! 34 more to go. Image

