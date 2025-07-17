Support Battle Against Cancer





Help Support Rob Hamnett’s Battle Against Cancer

Our friend and neighbor, Rob Hamnett, has always been a pillar of strength in the Volcano community and across Hawaii Island. Recently, Rob was diagnosed with an aggressive form of throat cancer, and he now faces the fight of his life.

Rob has spent years giving back to our community—through his invaluable work with the US Forest Service and NEON to protect our natural environment, and by selflessly volunteering as Chair of the School Board at Volcano School of Arts & Sciences. As a devoted husband and father to two young sons, Rob’s commitment to his family and his community has been unwavering. Now, it's our turn to give back to him.

Rob’s treatment will be long and challenging, and his recovery will require extensive home renovations to create a safe and comfortable space for him and his family. We are raising funds to support these vital renovations, as well as to help ease the financial burdens that come with this difficult journey.

In this time of need, every bit of support—whether financial, emotional, or even a message of encouragement—means the world to Rob, his wife, and their sons. Your generosity will help ease the strain on their shoulders and provide them with the strength to continue fighting.

Please consider contributing to Rob’s recovery and sending your love. Together, we can help him overcome this challenge, just as he has always helped others.







