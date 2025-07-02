The Shire Animal Sanctuary

Monthly Goal:

 USD $4,500

Total Raised:

 USD $171

Raised this month:

 USD $171

Campaign created by Jerrilyn Sandefer

Campaign funds will be received by Jerrilyn Sandefer

The Shire Animal Sanctuary

🐾✨ **Immense Gratitude to Our Amazing Patrons!** ✨🐾  

At **The Shire Animal Sanctuary**, we are deeply thankful for your incredible support through our GiveSendGo page! Your generosity has helped us rescue and nurture over **140 beautiful animals**, giving them love, safety, and a forever home. 🐶🐱🌾  

Your gifts also fuel our mission to share the **Gnosis of the Ages** through our podcasts, guiding countless souls to uncover their divine connection to God and the wisdom within. 🎙️🙏  

We warmly welcome **monthly patrons** or **one-time gifts**—whatever God places on your ❤️ heart. Every act of love transforms lives, both animal and human.  to contribute or share our cause. Together, let’s continue this sacred journey! 💖🌍

All our  Love ❤️🙏🏼🌟🤗🦜🐶🐰🐷🐣🐔🦆🐑🐖🐎🐈‍⬛🦜🐇🐿️🐓🦮🐕🪿🐐🕊️🦜🦩 



Recent Donations
Show:
HAL IAN
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Much love and appreciation ALWAYS~!!!

Iona
$ 30.00 USD
4 days ago

Love and gratitude for ALL you do for animals and (wo)man ☀️✨️💜

DeeDeeDayna
$ 111.00 USD
4 days ago

Love to All 💚

Swinnie
$ 10.00 USD
11 days ago

Jerrilyn Sandefer
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

