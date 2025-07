๐Ÿพโœจ **Immense Gratitude to Our Amazing Patrons!** โœจ๐Ÿพ



At **The Shire Animal Sanctuary**, we are deeply thankful for your incredible support through our GiveSendGo page! Your generosity has helped us rescue and nurture over **140 beautiful animals**, giving them love, safety, and a forever home. ๐Ÿถ๐Ÿฑ๐ŸŒพ



Your gifts also fuel our mission to share the **Gnosis of the Ages** through our podcasts, guiding countless souls to uncover their divine connection to God and the wisdom within. ๐ŸŽ™๏ธ๐Ÿ™



We warmly welcome **monthly patrons** or **one-time gifts**โ€”whatever God places on your โค๏ธ heart. Every act of love transforms lives, both animal and human. to contribute or share our cause. Together, letโ€™s continue this sacred journey! ๐Ÿ’–๐ŸŒ

All our Love โค๏ธ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿผ๐ŸŒŸ๐Ÿค—๐Ÿฆœ๐Ÿถ๐Ÿฐ๐Ÿท๐Ÿฃ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿฆ†๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ–๐ŸŽ๐Ÿˆโ€โฌ›๐Ÿฆœ๐Ÿ‡๐Ÿฟ๏ธ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿฆฎ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿชฟ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•Š๏ธ๐Ÿฆœ๐Ÿฆฉ