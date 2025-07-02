Monthly Goal:
USD $4,500
Total Raised:
USD $171
Raised this month:
USD $171
Campaign funds will be received by Jerrilyn Sandefer
🐾✨ **Immense Gratitude to Our Amazing Patrons!** ✨🐾
At **The Shire Animal Sanctuary**, we are deeply thankful for your incredible support through our GiveSendGo page! Your generosity has helped us rescue and nurture over **140 beautiful animals**, giving them love, safety, and a forever home. 🐶🐱🌾
Your gifts also fuel our mission to share the **Gnosis of the Ages** through our podcasts, guiding countless souls to uncover their divine connection to God and the wisdom within. 🎙️🙏
We warmly welcome **monthly patrons** or **one-time gifts**—whatever God places on your ❤️ heart. Every act of love transforms lives, both animal and human. to contribute or share our cause. Together, let’s continue this sacred journey! 💖🌍
All our Love ❤️🙏🏼🌟🤗🦜🐶🐰🐷🐣🐔🦆🐑🐖🐎🐈⬛🦜🐇🐿️🐓🦮🐕🐐🕊️🦜🦩
Much love and appreciation ALWAYS~!!!
Love and gratitude for ALL you do for animals and (wo)man ☀️✨️💜
Love to All 💚
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.