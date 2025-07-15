Urgent Help Needed

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Kimberley Elkins
I've put this off as long as I can & am asking for the very least amount of help needed.
Due to the Covid Era & Vaccine Mandate, I've lost nearly $500k in income in the last 5+ years, as well as all my savings. I've also had unexpected expenses due to a recent family medical situation, & approaching medical expenses of my own.
While I'm waiting for a very late Tax Return to come in, & a possible new job to start, I'm trying to cover Rent for July & August to avoid Impending Eviction, & help with a large & very tragic, recent Emergency Vet Bill.
Any help would be greatly appreciated & will mean more than you know. I'm happy to answer any questions via fb messenger.
Hope this helps a bit!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.