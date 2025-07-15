Campaign Image

Urgent Help Needed

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $250

Campaign created by Kimberley Elkins

Campaign funds will be received by Kimberley Elkins

Urgent Help Needed

I've put this off as long as I can & am asking for the very least amount of help needed.

Due to the Covid Era & Vaccine Mandate, I've lost nearly $500k in income in the last 5+ years, as well as all my savings. I've also had unexpected expenses due to a recent family medical situation, & approaching medical expenses of my own.

While I'm waiting for a very late Tax Return to come in, & a possible new job to start, I'm trying to cover Rent for July & August to avoid Impending Eviction, & help with a large & very tragic, recent Emergency Vet Bill.

Any help would be greatly appreciated & will mean more than you know.  I'm happy to answer any questions via fb messenger.

Recent Donations
Show:
theyellowbear
$ 250.00 USD
5 hours ago

Hope this helps a bit!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo