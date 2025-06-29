Main Breadwinner Down

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Debbie Stuart
I am posting this with a heavy heart.
Steven ( Sherri's son ) fell and broke 2 bones in his leg and the orthopedic doctor said he needs to have surgery right away so that it will heal properly.
One of the saddest things about this is that he doesn't have any insurance to pay for the surgery.
Steven is the main breadwinner in his household and he will be down for awhile while his leg heals so they can use all the help they can get right now.
Anything helps !
Please pray for Steven and his family.
Love you all
Praying for his recovery and that God will supply his needs. May God show him what love is and how only through Christ can we have hope. I wish we could do more. Much ❤️
"Thank you Tammy and John so much for the donation, the kind words, and most importantly the prayers. We Love you both. God Bless" By Debbie Stuart
Praying for you and Love you all.
