Fighting stage 4 Esophageal cancer

Being told you have srage 4 cancer is the saddest news one can hear. Not knowing what to expect, you search for information. Esophageal cancer is one of the fastest spreading cancer. Often not showing symptoms until it's already spread. I was given a poor diagnosis with no hopes of a cure. Was told only 5% of people make it to 5 years. I immediately searched for ivermectin and fenbendozole and started chemotherapy. After 3 months my scan showed good improvement. The scary part is not knowing if progress is being made until your next scan every 3 months. I have to live my life day by day because I don't know how long I'll live. I haven't been able to work at all this year which puts a huge strain on my wife to pay for everything. I did get approved for social Security disability and I'm still waiting the 5 months until first payment. Im asking for prayers and donations to help me and my wife get through the hardest time of our lives. Even small donations can help. Thank You for your consideration and kindness. God bless you and your loved ones.