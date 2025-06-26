Independent journalist Hernando Arce

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $165
Campaign funds will be received by Hernando Arce
Hello Patriots
Can you help keep Hernando Arce independent journalist out in the field as he continues to expose the immigration invasion in America. Hernando has been filming illegal aliens for over 10 years. Hernando is originally from Queens, NYC and left because his childhood town was over run by invaders. He moved to San Antonio, Tx 10 years ago and continued to document the 20 million invaders during the Biden Regime. Hernando has been arrested and detained numerous of times by SAPD. He has been harassed and assaulted by dirty NGO's and by radical Marxist. He can use the donations to buy equipment and cost to store clips on multi clouds and hard drives so we can save these important videos for historic purposes. Hernando's work is critical and he does this for....GOD and COUNTRY !
Keep up the good work. I appreciate your independent reporting. Sorry I couldn't send more, disabled vet on strict income
Gracias mantenernos informados ya que no podemos estar en la calle como tú Muchas bendiciones
Keep up the good work Hernando.
👍👍
Have a coffee in me! Your in my prayers!
July 3rd, 2025
Hello Friends,
On June 26, 2025 I was issued an unlawful Criminal Trespassing Warning CTW from SAPD for video recording on a public accessible office building at 800 Dolorosa St San Antonio Tx 78207. Although the properties is privately owned it does however lease its space to city (SAPD) and federal agency (EOIR) therefore I have the legal right to use the public lobby, corridors and hallway.
I was not impeding, obstructing or causing a disturbance to anyone walking in and out of the building. The report mentions certain comments I made which is protective speech and is without any merits. The management agency Weston Urban has discriminated against me for my journalism point of you. They also have chosen who can stay and who cannot stay on the premises as socialist activist and non profit organizations have set up beach chairs and information stations for foreigners on the property by the entrance.
I will be reaching out the proper govt authorities to file a formal complaint against this management company and I will be getting legal counsel as well. Stay tuned !
attached is the police report
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.