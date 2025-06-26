Independent journalist Hernando Arce

Hello Patriots

Can you help keep Hernando Arce independent journalist out in the field as he continues to expose the immigration invasion in America. Hernando has been filming illegal aliens for over 10 years. Hernando is originally from Queens, NYC and left because his childhood town was over run by invaders. He moved to San Antonio, Tx 10 years ago and continued to document the 20 million invaders during the Biden Regime. Hernando has been arrested and detained numerous of times by SAPD. He has been harassed and assaulted by dirty NGO's and by radical Marxist. He can use the donations to buy equipment and cost to store clips on multi clouds and hard drives so we can save these important videos for historic purposes. Hernando's work is critical and he does this for....GOD and COUNTRY !