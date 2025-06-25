Help Bisan and The Children of GAZA

Goal:
My name is Mindy Sue Pulley from Marshall Missouri United States, I have been in direct contact with the journalist, women's rights activist, and digital content creator, Bisan Owda known as wizard bisan on social media. I am looking to raise more donations so I can send them directly to Bisan, who is on the ground along with other journalists & volunteers of which whom can then better access /send for medical aid and resources for themselves and for the families which have not yet been reached by food trucks & the like . These are people barely surviving due to illness & DRASTIC LACK OF FOOD & CLEAN WATER .
Sending love and strength!
free palestine
i don’t have much money but i want to give what i can to help.
I'm sorry I do not have much money, but I hope this helps!
We love you Bisan and the children of Gaza. We have watched with horror the genocide of your people, but we have also seen your strength and resilience. We pray for liberation for the people of Palestine.
Praying for the children of Gaza and Bisan!
