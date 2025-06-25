Campaign Image

Help Bisan and The Children of GAZA

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $490

Campaign created by Mindy Pulley

Campaign funds will be received by Mindy Pulley

My name is Mindy Sue Pulley from Marshall Missouri United States, I have been in direct contact with the journalist, women's rights activist, and digital content creator, Bisan Owda known as wizard bisan on social media. I am looking to raise more donations so I can send them directly to Bisan, who is on the ground along with other journalists & volunteers of which whom can then better access /send for medical aid and resources for themselves and for the families which have not yet been reached by food trucks & the like . These are people barely surviving due to illness & DRASTIC LACK OF FOOD & CLEAN WATER .

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Sara Bahat
$ 30.00 USD
2 days ago

Sajani Thomas
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Sending love and strength!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
21 days ago

Alexnadra Hildreth
$ 10.00 USD
21 days ago

Beth
$ 10.00 USD
21 days ago

free palestine

Nilda Mendez
$ 5.00 USD
21 days ago

Cyan
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
22 days ago

i don’t have much money but i want to give what i can to help.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
22 days ago

Lin
$ 10.00 USD
22 days ago

I'm sorry I do not have much money, but I hope this helps!

For Bisan
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

We love you Bisan and the children of Gaza. We have watched with horror the genocide of your people, but we have also seen your strength and resilience. We pray for liberation for the people of Palestine.

Melissa Sams
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for the children of Gaza and Bisan!

