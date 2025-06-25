Help Bisan and The Children of GAZA

My name is Mindy Sue Pulley from Marshall Missouri United States, I have been in direct contact with the journalist, women's rights activist, and digital content creator, Bisan Owda known as wizard bisan on social media. I am looking to raise more donations so I can send them directly to Bisan, who is on the ground along with other journalists & volunteers of which whom can then better access /send for medical aid and resources for themselves and for the families which have not yet been reached by food trucks & the like . These are people barely surviving due to illness & DRASTIC LACK OF FOOD & CLEAN WATER .