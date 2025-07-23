Lost my house because of my political views

I've been harassed by the government over my political views. They made up fake claims and blocked me from paying my taxes because of my political views. I have proof. They sold ONE parcel of my TWO parcel property, then changed the title AFTER the sale, so I got nothing for my fully paid off house in California. Now, I can't retire and I'm being evicted as a senior.

I'm posting evidence of what happened on X because YouTube removed my channel and all the content.

x.com/KarlJay. and on Rumble: KarlJay and Truth: KarlJayUSA.

This was done thru Code Enforcement in Sacramento, CA. They said things like "your grass doesn't grow fast enough", and fined me for a tree falling during a superstorm. Then they said I was "Alt Right" and he started fining me again. I just posted on X where they didn't tell me what needed to be fixed.





I can't find a lawyer, I can't afford legal help. Please see the post where I paid IN FULL all my bills ($13,000.00) and the city pulled a trick where they didn't include the water bill and didn't tell me. Code Enforcement didn't say what needed to be fixed.