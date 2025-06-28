Faith Over Fear for Ariana

We are reaching out on behalf my beautiful daughter, named Ariana, she is 15 years old whose health is declining rapidly and urgently needs to be seen by a specialized neurosurgeon and cardiologist out of state. Her condition is complex, life-altering, and worsening by the day.

Ariana is currently too weak to walk, too dizzy to stand without falling, and is sleeping for long stretches because her body is simply exhausted. Her heart rate regularly spikes above 227 bpm, even at rest, and her oxygen levels have dropped to dangerously low levels during these episodes. She's suffering from involuntary muscle contractions, chest pain, and abnormal EKG results. Her medical team has noted extremely low heart mass and ventricle thickness—values that fall in the 0th percentile for a child her age. Ariana will be headed to Vanderbilt in Nashville this week. The cardiologist that she will be seeing wanted to get her in as soon as possible.

Despite undergoing multiple MRIs, echocardiograms, and lab tests, Ariana has received inconsistent and conflicting reports. Specialists reviewing her charts have raised significant concerns, including possible Chiari malformation, CSF leaks, and tethered spinal cord—all of which could be contributing to her debilitating symptoms.

Her condition is no longer manageable with local care alone. Her mother has done everything possible—hand-delivering referrals, coordinating specialists, and advocating tirelessly—but Ariana’s body is failing, and she needs advanced evaluation that can’t wait.

A Specialist is Ready to Help

By the grace of God, Ariana has been accepted for evaluation by one of the top pediatric neurosurgeons in the country, Dr. Tucker, in Philadelphia. This specialist is experienced in the very conditions Ariana may be facing, and he has agreed to examine her case in full. This trip could be the turning point in Ariana’s fight to reclaim her life.

But getting there comes at a cost.

What We Need

Ariana and her mom must travel out of state for what may become extended medical stays, testing, and possibly surgery. We are raising $5,000 to cover the travel expenses, medical consultations, temporary lodging, and follow-up care Ariana will need in Philadelphia. Her mother has had to stop working to be Ariana’s full-time caregiver—because Ariana is too fragile to be left alone, even for a moment.

This is more than a medical journey—it’s a fight to save a young girl’s life.

How You Can Help

Please consider making a donation, no matter how big or small.

Share Ariana’s story with others who may be able to help.

Keep Ariana in your prayers and lift her family up in love and strength.

Ariana is not just a patient. She is a strong, kind, and faithful soul who lights up every room she enters. She clings to her Bible, holds onto hope, and dreams of the day she can laugh with her friends again.

Let’s help get her there.

With all our hearts, thank you for fighting alongside us.