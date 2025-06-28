Faith Over Fear for Ariana

Goal:
We are reaching out on behalf my beautiful daughter, named Ariana, she is 15 years old whose health is declining rapidly and urgently needs to be seen by a specialized neurosurgeon and cardiologist out of state. Her condition is complex, life-altering, and worsening by the day.
Ariana is currently too weak to walk, too dizzy to stand without falling, and is sleeping for long stretches because her body is simply exhausted. Her heart rate regularly spikes above 227 bpm, even at rest, and her oxygen levels have dropped to dangerously low levels during these episodes. She's suffering from involuntary muscle contractions, chest pain, and abnormal EKG results. Her medical team has noted extremely low heart mass and ventricle thickness—values that fall in the 0th percentile for a child her age. Ariana will be headed to Vanderbilt in Nashville this week. The cardiologist that she will be seeing wanted to get her in as soon as possible.
Despite undergoing multiple MRIs, echocardiograms, and lab tests, Ariana has received inconsistent and conflicting reports. Specialists reviewing her charts have raised significant concerns, including possible Chiari malformation, CSF leaks, and tethered spinal cord—all of which could be contributing to her debilitating symptoms.
Her condition is no longer manageable with local care alone. Her mother has done everything possible—hand-delivering referrals, coordinating specialists, and advocating tirelessly—but Ariana’s body is failing, and she needs advanced evaluation that can’t wait.
A Specialist is Ready to Help
By the grace of God, Ariana has been accepted for evaluation by one of the top pediatric neurosurgeons in the country, Dr. Tucker, in Philadelphia. This specialist is experienced in the very conditions Ariana may be facing, and he has agreed to examine her case in full. This trip could be the turning point in Ariana’s fight to reclaim her life.
But getting there comes at a cost.
What We Need
Ariana and her mom must travel out of state for what may become extended medical stays, testing, and possibly surgery. We are raising $5,000 to cover the travel expenses, medical consultations, temporary lodging, and follow-up care Ariana will need in Philadelphia. Her mother has had to stop working to be Ariana’s full-time caregiver—because Ariana is too fragile to be left alone, even for a moment.
This is more than a medical journey—it’s a fight to save a young girl’s life.
How You Can Help
Ariana is not just a patient. She is a strong, kind, and faithful soul who lights up every room she enters. She clings to her Bible, holds onto hope, and dreams of the day she can laugh with her friends again.
Let’s help get her there.
With all our hearts, thank you for fighting alongside us.
God is faithful!
Hope you receive the help you need. Stay strong on your journey and above all, keep your Faith!
God Bless Sending prayers.
I have your family in my thoughts and prayers. I have a special place in my heart for Ariana she was the sweetest little model we had and I loved working with her and you when she modeled for us.
July 11th, 2025
Ariana had two lumbar spine MRIs just 3 days apart — one showed disc issues, nerve issues and restricted CSF flow, plus more the other said everything was normal. The difference is drastic.
Her pediatrician, Dr. Reddy, agrees something is being missed and the difference in readings is alarming. He wants both lumbar MRIs and her brain MRI re-read by a top radiology panel. Insurance won’t cover it, and the total cost is $600. I told him I couldn’t afford all of them, but I’m working to try to make it happen.
If you’re able to help or share, it would mean so much. We just want real answers for Ariana.
July 11th, 2025
💜 Ariana Update 💜
Monday, July 7th I left our appointment at CHOP feeling heartbroken and confused. But after a lot of follow-up, things are starting to make more sense — and I want to give an update to those who’ve been asking and praying for us.
We saw Dr. Tucker, who was incredibly kind and spoke directly to Ariana with compassion and respect. He confirmed that her Chiari Malformation is symptomatic and discussed surgery, reviewed her MRIs, and expressed real concern about the level of care she’s received up to this point. It felt validating… until he was pulled away by several emergency calls. The last one — a trauma — ended the appointment abruptly with just more referrals for more imaging.
I misunderstood the way things ended. He had just been talking about surgery, then said he wasn’t sure if he was the right surgeon — and I took that as him backing away from helping her. I left crushed. But now I know… that’s not what was happening at all.
Thanks to conversations with Dr. Reddy and a phone call with CHOP’s Undiagnosed Rare Disease Center, I’ve learned Dr. Tucker has continued working behind the scenes. His chart notes show he’s taking Ariana’s case seriously, with a full plan in place. The Undiagnosed team said his documentation was detailed and thoughtful — he is ruling out other more serious possibilities first. His concerns go beyond Chiari, and he’s exploring those thoroughly.
Since then:
I sent Dr. Tucker a video of Ariana walking (or trying to), and her personal symptom journal, which helped clarify what she couldn’t say at the visit.
CHOP’s Undiagnosed Rare Disease Center wants her to return to see a full team of specialists once more testing is done.
Dr. Reddy is reviewing Brayden’s POT1 mutation results (from Children’s and Siteman Cancer Center) and showed concern Ariana hasn’t had a genetic workup yet.
Ariana is scheduled to start genetic testing next week — a major step forward.
She also starts PT next week, though getting her in somewhere has been an uphill battle due to her complexity.
This journey has been frustrating and scary. Ariana is partially paralyzed, in pain daily, and emotionally drained. I'm now looking for a counselor who understands complex medical trauma in teens, because she deserves support that fits her situation.
Even though we’re still waiting on answers, for the first time in a while, I feel like we’re moving in the right direction. She’s being seen. Heard. Believed. I’m holding on to hope, and I believe with everything in me — Ariana will walk again. 💜
Thank you for your continued prayers and support — they’re keeping us going.
June 28th, 2025
Thank you so much to everyone who has been praying for and supporting Ariana — whether by donating, sharing her story, or lifting her up in prayer. Every bit of support is felt and appreciated.
We had Ariana's cardiology appointment at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital yesterday. The doctor is reaching out to Cardinal Glennon to review her echo videos and additional testing. He officially diagnosed Ariana with POTS and secondary dysautonomia, and he believes her swelling may be related to everything else going on.
Although we couldn’t make his next available appointment, Ariana is scheduled to return in August, when she’ll also see their POTS specialist.
We still don’t have all the answers, but this is movement in the right direction. Please keep sharing, praying, and walking with us through this journey.
