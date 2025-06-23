Single Dad Struggling for Rent

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $620
Campaign funds will be received by Justin Lyons
Hello,
My name is Justin, and my son's name is Daniel. We have been living in an apartment for almost a year.
Back in 2023 my mowers blew their engines within a week of each other. I had a business from 2010-2023 until it tanked.
About the same time; I had an inspector come into my home and look for reason why I had certain pests entering my home. He found a flee infestation, rats, and a mold problem. I sold the house for lack of finances to fix everything.
I have been working at a bus company for over a year, which has been where God wanted me.
I am currently $4,000 behind on rent because at the end of the school year; the bus job didn't run for about two weeks. I have been working almost everyday, but will not make the amount before August 5, when the apartment manager said he would issue an eviction.
If you feel led to help; we would appreciate it.
Thank you for being a blessing,
God bless!
Praying for you and your son. God’s got you and has a plan for you both. He will carry you through this!!
May God bless you.
I’m praying for you. I pray God turn this situation around and I pray blessings over you and your son!
I hope your situation gets better.
