Carlos lucha por despertar y necesitamos tu ayuda

“Mi esposo está despierto, pero aún no logra conectarse con el mundo. Mis hijos y yo

seguimos luchando por él.”

Hola, soy Irina Vargas Machuca, mamá de tres pequeños: Soren (9), Dylan (7) y Maty (4), y

esposa de Carlos Alberto Zeballos Rivera, un hombre lleno de vida, trabajador, buen padre y

profundamente amoroso.

El 13 de abril de 2025, nuestras vidas cambiaron para siempre: Carlos sufrió un ACV

isquémico maligno que afectó gravemente su cerebro. Ya han pasado más de dos meses, y

desde entonces permanece internado en el Hospital Carlos Alberto Seguín Escobedo –

ESSALUD, en Arequipa, en un estado mínimo de conciencia.

Carlos ya no está en coma: abre los ojos, respira por sí mismo, pero todavía no logra

conectarse con el mundo exterior.

Carlos es padre de siete hijos, y aunque yo soy madre de tres de ellos, sé cuánto amor,

responsabilidad y entrega ha tenido siempre por cada uno. Fue un padre presente,

generoso y comprometido, y hoy todos lo extrañan: los mayores desde su lugar, y los más

pequeños lo necesitan cada día en casa.

Durante todo este tiempo he estado vigilante y firme, exigiendo atención médica adecuada.

Si no lo hago, hay un riesgo real de abandono. Su estado es delicado y el tiempo importa.

He solicitado una auditoría médica, porque siento que no se están agotando todas las

posibilidades. Me han dicho frases como: “No hay mucho por hacer”, debido al daño

cerebral en el hemisferio izquierdo.

Pero me niego a aceptar eso. Carlos está vivo, y mientras haya vida, hay esperanza. Él

merece luchar con dignidad y recibir todos los cuidados necesarios.

Mientras él libra su batalla por volver, yo sostengo sola a nuestra familia, enfrentando los

gastos médicos, traslados, alimentación, colegios y alquiler. Todo con el corazón partido,

pero con fe.

Con mucha humildad, les pido ayuda. Cada donación, por pequeña que sea, representa

un poco de alivio: una medicina, un día más de cuidados, un plato de comida para mis hijos.

Todo suma mientras esperamos su recuperación.

Gracias por cada palabra, gesto y muestra de cariño. En estos momentos tan duros, su

apoyo me recuerda que no estamos solos.

Con gratitud y esperanza,

Irina Vargas Machuca

“My husband is awake, but still unable to connect with the world. My children and I

continue fighting for him.”

Hello, my name is Irina Vargas Machuca. I am the mother of three young children —

Soren (9), Dylan (7), and Maty (4) — and the wife of Carlos Alberto Zeballos Rivera, a

man full of life, a hardworking, loving husband and a devoted father.

On April 13, 2025, our lives changed forever. Carlos suffered a massive ischemic

stroke that severely damaged his brain. It has been over two months now, and he

remains hospitalized at Carlos Alberto Seguín Escobedo Hospital – ESSALUD, in

Arequipa, in a state of minimal consciousness.

Carlos is no longer in a coma. He opens his eyes and breathes on his own, but he has

not yet reconnected with the outside world.

Carlos is the father of seven children. While I am the mother of three of them, I’ve

seen the deep love, responsibility, and dedication he’s shown to each one of his kids. He

has always been a present, generous, and committed father — and now, everyone

misses him. The older children carry that pain silently, while the little ones ask for him

every single day.

Throughout this time, I’ve stayed vigilant and strong, fighting to ensure he receives

proper medical attention — because if I don’t, there’s a real risk of abandonment. His

condition is fragile, and time is critical. I’ve requested a medical audit, as I feel not all

treatment options are being explored. I’ve been told things like, “There’s not much we

can do,” due to the damage to the left hemisphere of his brain.

But I refuse to accept that. Carlos is alive, and where there is life, there is hope. He

deserves to fight with dignity and receive every possible opportunity to heal.

While he fights to return to us, I am holding our family together on my own —

covering medical expenses, transportation, food, school costs, and rent — all with a

broken heart, but full of faith.

With great humility, I ask for your help. Every donation, no matter how small,

brings a bit of relief: a medication, one more day of care, a warm meal for my children.

Every bit helps as we wait and hope for his recovery.

Thank you for every word, gesture, and act of kindness. In these incredibly hard times,

your support reminds us that we are not alone.





With gratitude and hope,

Irina Vargas Machuca