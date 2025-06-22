Please help me buy some groceries, I need help.

Goal:
CAD $400
Raised:
CAD $400
Campaign funds will be received by Shae Fleming-Zielke
I’m a single woman on disability in Canada, & affording groceries & basic necessities is a real struggle. With skyrocketing food prices, it’s nearly impossible to survive. I rely on food banks, but with so many in need, they can’t provide enough.
Beyond food, essentials like cat food & litter, laundry soap, toilet paper, shampoo, & cleaning supplies are so expensive, & I often run out of these big-ticket items all at once. I’m an introvert, & asking for help is hard, but I’m desperate for food security. I’ve never done this before—this is a one-time fundraiser to help me catch up & get out from being so far behind. I’m not a professional beggar, just someone needing a hand to shop without panicking at the till, worrying what I can afford, or feeling embarrassed returning items.
Your support will help me buy groceries, household items, & pet supplies, giving me peace of mind. Every dollar counts, & I’m deeply grateful for any help you can offer.
Praying you get through this tough time in your life.
June 28th, 2025
Wow!! Thank you so very much to the anonymous donor who gave $250!! I was blown away & am so so grateful!! I prayed for you & thanked God for blessing us with you!! 🙏🏻💜
