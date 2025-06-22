Please help me buy some groceries, I need help.

I’m a single woman on disability in Canada, & affording groceries & basic necessities is a real struggle. With skyrocketing food prices, it’s nearly impossible to survive. I rely on food banks, but with so many in need, they can’t provide enough.

Beyond food, essentials like cat food & litter, laundry soap, toilet paper, shampoo, & cleaning supplies are so expensive, & I often run out of these big-ticket items all at once. I’m an introvert, & asking for help is hard, but I’m desperate for food security. I’ve never done this before—this is a one-time fundraiser to help me catch up & get out from being so far behind. I’m not a professional beggar, just someone needing a hand to shop without panicking at the till, worrying what I can afford, or feeling embarrassed returning items.

Your support will help me buy groceries, household items, & pet supplies, giving me peace of mind. Every dollar counts, & I’m deeply grateful for any help you can offer.