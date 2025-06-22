Sons Burned Home and Tools Lost Help Him Recover

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $2,420
Campaign funds will be received by Charles Blanton
Hi there, I'm reaching out to you today because my son's house burned down with all his belongings, including his children's belongings. My son has been through a lot this year. He was hospitalized for kidney failure and lost his job due to his illness. As a result of the fire, he lost all of his tools, which he needs for his work. He rented the house and did not have insurance. This has been a very difficult time for my son and his family. They are in need of assistance to recover from this tragedy.
As a loving parent, I want to help my son get back on his feet. Any contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping them recover from this devastating loss. Your support will be used to purchase new tools and other essential items that my son needs to get back to work. It will also help them to find housing for the time being. Your kindness and generosity will bring hope and joy to my son and his family during this difficult time.
Thank you for taking the time to read my story and considering supporting my son. Your contribution will make a real difference in their lives.
Thank you and God bless you,
Anne
I’m so sorry this has happened! Thoughts and prayers. ♥️
I hope that things get better for you all
God is good
The Seabrook church of Christ is praying for you! We are so blessed to have Vinnie and Elizabeth here with us for the time being and are distressed to hear about the fire.
This is a blessing from The Lord through us to you. Praying for you guys
Love you and hope you have a real place to stay quickly. Wish we could do more
Prayers for you all
With love and prayers
