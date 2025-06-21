Support the McGee Family

Tacie is currently suffering from necrotic acute pancreatitus, caused by gallstones creating a blockage in her bile duct. Her inflammation needs to be reduced before surgery can occur to remove the gallbladder and gallstones.





1 month ago, she gave birth to our beautiful baby boy. He's been under the care of his grandparents, which bith encourages us but breaks out hearts as we desire very greatly to be with him in this early time of his life.





I am swallowing my pride and asking for financial assistance. If people desire to be generous, then I should recieve it gladly.