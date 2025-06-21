Campaign Image

Support the McGee Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $2,150

Campaign created by Michael McGee

Campaign funds will be received by Michael McGee

Support the McGee Family

Tacie is currently suffering from necrotic acute pancreatitus, caused by gallstones creating a blockage in her bile duct. Her inflammation needs to be reduced before surgery can occur to remove the gallbladder and gallstones.


1 month ago, she gave birth to our beautiful baby boy. He's been under the care of his grandparents, which bith encourages us but breaks out hearts as we desire very greatly to be with him in this early time of his life. 


I am swallowing my pride and asking for financial assistance. If people desire to be generous, then I should recieve it gladly.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Mitochondrial Eve
$ 30.00 USD
19 days ago

❤️

HVAC Barclay
$ 20.00 USD
19 days ago

N… wait sorry wrong thing

Marty and Linda Trammell
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

We love you both and are praying that you are soon home with your sweet little baby!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

I hope this helps. I wish I could give more right now.

Bruce and Donna Marler
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
22 days ago

God bless you and yours!

Noah and Cassie Linhart
$ 130.00 USD
23 days ago

Praying for you, friends 😔

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Hope this lightens the burden somewhat.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
24 days ago

God Bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

You will make it through

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
25 days ago

Praying for you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

two cents
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
25 days ago

Keeping you all in my prayers.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo