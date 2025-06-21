Support for Lydia Stoltzfus Legal Defense Fund

Hi, my name is Lydia Stoltzfus and these are my 6 precious children.

Almost 2 years ago I left my husband and the Amish church to escape physically and emotionally abusive relationships.

Eventually, after a long search and being rejected many times,I found a house suitable for myself and the children. We moved in a week before the 2024/2025 school year started. The school we chose has been very gracious to us, and a good fit for the children. All the children loved it and look forward to attending again next year.

From the beginning there has been a constant battle with continuous reports to CYS, social worker visits and court hearings. To say this has been hard is an understatement. Only those who have walked it can understand the fears I face and the demons I fight on an almost daily basis.

I thank everyone who has donated in the to my cause in the past. I want you to know that it has made my life easier in the moment, knowing that people do care.

I have on going fees for therapy and medical care, with an outstanding attorney fee.

I am asking for more help as I fight for myself and my children, and I’m grateful for any amount you can give. May Father God bless you as only He can bless.

Thank you ~Lydia~